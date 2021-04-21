New Models

Somebody leaked photos of the new VW Polo ahead of its reveal

21 April 2021 - 13:20 By Motoring Staff
A leaked photograph of the new facelifted Volkswagen Polo.
A leaked photograph of the new facelifted Volkswagen Polo.
Image: autospy.net

As we reported yesterday, VW will be unveiling its refreshed sixth-generation Polo hatch on Thursday morning. Unfortunately for the Wolfsburg-based firm, somebody ruined the reveal party by sharing photographs of its newcomer with show-spoilers autospy.net.

Now while the website doesn't make any mention of engine or technology updates, its three leaked photographs leave nothing to the imagination as far as styling changes go. As VW hinted in their official teaser pic, the nose of the Polo 6.2 (here in R-Line spec) has been updated with a more aggressive front bumper, revised LED headlamps plus a snazzy LED light strip that spans the length of the radiator grille. More menace – we like. 

Other standout tweaks include a new set of alloy wheels, totally redesigned T-Roc-esque taillights, plus a reshaped rear bumper with a faux air-diffuser. Inside the cabin you will notice a newly formed gear selector and reworked HVAC switchgear. In front of the digital instrument cluster lurks a multifunction steering wheel sporting a fresh new design. 

And there you have it ladies and gents – the new facelifted VW Polo. For more detailed information be sure to click back tomorrow after Volkswagen “officially” reveals all.

READ MORE

VW offers sneak peak of refreshed 2021 Polo ahead of Thursday reveal

VW will unveil a facelifted version of the current sixth-generation Polo on Thursday morning.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Sleek new 2021 Jaguar I-Pace Black is headed for Mzansi

Jaguar on Tuesday confirmed that its I-Pace Black is on its way to SA. Compared to the standard model that's been with us since 2019, this striking ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Maserati gets a little greener with another new hybrid model

Maserati on Monday unveiled to the world its all-new Levante Hybrid. Similar to the Ghibli Hybrid, this SUV comes equipped with a lightweight ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Yes, the colour of your car affects your insurance premium Features
  2. Verstappen wins at Imola but Hamilton keeps championship lead Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | Fiery 2021 BMW M2 CS is a not-so-guilty pleasure Reviews
  4. VW offers sneak peak of refreshed 2021 Polo ahead of Thursday reveal New Models
  5. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X