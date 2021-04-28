Volkswagen delays local launch of new Golf 8 GTI

The Golf 8 GTI was supposed to launch in SA during the second quarter of 2021. However, thanks to the global chip shortage, this has now been pushed out to the third quarter.

“The Volkswagen Group has been impacted by the global shortage of the semiconductor chips and all vehicles built on the MQB platform have been affected. For this reason, the launch of the Golf 8 GTI in SA will now move to the third quarter,” says Steffen Knapp, Head of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand.

“We are working closely with our German counterparts to ensure that we get as many Golf 8 GTI units for the local market as possible. A few Golf 8 GTI units started arriving in the country from mid-April. These will be stockpiled until we have enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter,” Knapp concludes.

Volkswagen’s launch plans for the Golf 8 GTI include a digital SA premiere and countrywide customer events which will allow enthusiasts to be among the first to experience the new Golf GTI. Customers who want to be kept informed on launch plans can visit the Volkswagen website.