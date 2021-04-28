New Models

Volkswagen delays local launch of new Golf 8 GTI

28 April 2021 - 09:46 By Motoring Staff
The few Golf 8 GTIs that have arrived in the country will be stockpiled until Volkswagen has enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter.
The few Golf 8 GTIs that have arrived in the country will be stockpiled until Volkswagen has enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter.
Image: Supplied

The Golf 8 GTI was supposed to launch in SA during the second quarter of 2021. However, thanks to the global chip shortage, this has now been pushed out to the third quarter. 

“The Volkswagen Group has been impacted by the global shortage of the semiconductor chips and all vehicles built on the MQB platform have been affected. For this reason, the launch of the Golf 8 GTI in SA will now move to the third quarter,” says Steffen Knapp, Head of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand.

“We are working closely with our German counterparts to ensure that we get as many Golf 8 GTI units for the local market as possible. A few Golf 8 GTI units started arriving in the country from mid-April. These will be stockpiled until we have enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter,” Knapp concludes.

Volkswagen’s launch plans for the Golf 8 GTI include a digital SA premiere and countrywide customer events which will allow enthusiasts to be among the first to experience the new Golf GTI. Customers who want to be kept informed on launch plans can visit the Volkswagen website.

READ MORE

Ford is accelerating its EV battery development

Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took a fresh step toward taking control of electric vehicle battery design and production, saying it would establish a ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Lotus aims to expand and go all-electric by 2028

British sports car maker Lotus said on Tuesday it will invest more than £2bn (roughly R40bn) in new technology and in massively expanding production ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Renault wants to limit speed of future vehicles to 180km/h

According to an article published on German news website Spiegel, Renault is planning on capping the speed limits of all its future vehicles to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes E300 cabriolet is a real smoothie Reviews
  4. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport
  5. Five things to know about the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo New Models

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X