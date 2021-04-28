Volvo introduces new 2021 XC40 T4

Volvo is now offering its popular XC40 in T4 specification. Slotting in between the entry-level T3 and flagship T5 models, this newcomer is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that kicks out a useful 140kW and 300Nm worth of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox, Volvo claims that the XC40 T4 will dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.4 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 180km/h.

Like the other models in the range, the new XC40 T4 comes equipped with a considerable amount of active safety equipment including Volvo's Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, plus a 360-degree camera that helps drivers manoeuvre their car into tight parking spaces.

Available from launch in three specification levels – Momentum, Inscription and R-Design – pricing for the Volvo XC40 T4 starts at R654,580.