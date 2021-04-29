The Wild One MAX is an '80s Tamiya radio control car you can drive

If you were a kid growing up in the 1980s there's a pretty good chance that you spent your afternoons messing around with radio-controlled cars. If so you'll know that the models to have back then were mostly made by Japan's Tamiya Corporation. These included the Midnight Pumpkin, Hornet, Frog, Grasshopper and – for the especially well-heeled – the mythical Avanté 2001. Damn, just typing out these names is making me all nostalgic.

I was fortunate enough to own a Thunder Dragon and after playing with it for countless hours out in the street I'd always imagine how cool it would be to build a real life-sized version I could actually get in and drive one day. Well it turns out I wasn't the only person to have such dreams as the savvy engineers over at The Little Car Company in the UK have just unboxed the Wild One MAX: an all-electric 8/10th scale replica of the original 1985 Tamiya Wild One that anybody can now strap themselves into and take to the road.