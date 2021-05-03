New 2021 Subaru Outback rolls into SA

The rugged new Subaru Outback is now on sale in SA. Built to deliver both on road and off it, this versatile wagon is powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated cylinder boxer engine that produces 138kW at 5,800rpm and 245Nm worth of torque from 3,400 to 4,600rpm. Drive is sent to all four wheels exclusively via Subaru's Lineartronic CVT gearbox that features an 8-speed manual mode operable via paddle shifts behind the steering wheel.

To further boost its off-road prowess, Subaru equipped the new Outback with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control. X Mode is a driver selectable programme for use across slippery terrain and sports two settings that can be used, depending on the severity of the surface encountered. If any wheel slip is detected then engine power is automatically distributed to the wheels with the best traction. Customers can also look forward to 213mm worth of ground clearance, a 19.7 degree approach angle plus a 22.6 degree departure angle.