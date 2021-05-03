New 2021 Subaru Outback rolls into SA
The rugged new Subaru Outback is now on sale in SA. Built to deliver both on road and off it, this versatile wagon is powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated cylinder boxer engine that produces 138kW at 5,800rpm and 245Nm worth of torque from 3,400 to 4,600rpm. Drive is sent to all four wheels exclusively via Subaru's Lineartronic CVT gearbox that features an 8-speed manual mode operable via paddle shifts behind the steering wheel.
To further boost its off-road prowess, Subaru equipped the new Outback with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control. X Mode is a driver selectable programme for use across slippery terrain and sports two settings that can be used, depending on the severity of the surface encountered. If any wheel slip is detected then engine power is automatically distributed to the wheels with the best traction. Customers can also look forward to 213mm worth of ground clearance, a 19.7 degree approach angle plus a 22.6 degree departure angle.
Two model grades are available from launch: entry-level Field and flagship Touring. The Field model is fitted with 18-inch black metallic alloy wheels, a black silica painted underguard, black roof rails with green accents, black door mirror caps, black “Outback” lettering on the rear and green “Outback” lettering on the side guards. The Touring model sports silver trim in these areas as well as 18-inch aluminium finished alloy wheels.
The 2021 Outback also debuts a number of new technologies for the brand including the “Hands Free Tailgate” that works by waving your hand or arm directly in front of the rear Subaru badge on the centre of the tailgate for a convenient and easy way to gain access to the boot. Also present is the “DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System” that makes use of cameras and facial recognition to monitor the driver for signs of fatigue or distraction and then warns the driver when it detects a lack of focus and attention to the road.
Another string in the Outback's active safety bow is Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assistance system that makes use of dual camera-based technology and integrates features and assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure, sway warning, lane keep assist and lead vehicle start alert.
The cabin of the new Outback features the firm's new 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone-familiar swipe, drag and touch features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 4 x USB ports, are standard on both Outback grades as is a punchy Harman/Kardon sound system linked to 12 speakers including a subwoofer. While Field makes do with silver fabric upholstery, the Touring features Nappa leather. Both variants get heated front and rear seats in addition to a heated steering wheel.
Pricing for the new Subaru Outback models is as follows:
2.5i-Field ES: R699,000
2.5i-Touring ES: R729,000
This includes a three-year /75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.