Order books open for new Nissan Navara – and we've got pricing
Nissan SA announced on Tuesday that it is taking orders for its refreshed 2021 Navara bakkie that's set to roll off the Rosslyn production line June.
“With the introduction of the all-new Navara pickup in SA, we are confident that the significant technical changes implemented across our extensive line-up will deliver the ultimate customer experience, with enhanced ride comfort and load-carrying capacity, and a powertrain selected specifically for the South African market,” says Nissan SA marketing director Stefan Haasbroek.
Unveiled towards the end of 2020, the facelifted Navara sports fresh exterior styling, an improved interior and a host of under-the-skin improvements that promise better drivability both on the road and off. Key features include a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity (up to 1.2 tonnes), additional load bed volume and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier cargo access. Meanwhile, a new steering rack is said to enhance both low-speed manoeuvrability and overall steering response.
Nissan also claims to have retuned the Navara's suspension for improved ride quality over poor surfaces. Finally, NVH levels have been improved upon with the addition of extra sound-deadening material including a laminated windshield and front windows.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to a new steering wheel, restyled instrument cluster and the latest Nissan Connect touchscreen infotainment system. The latter allows customers to connect their smartphone and enable features such as Bluetooth streaming, voice recognition, and navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also supported.
Multiple USB ports have been placed throughout the cabin to charge devices and ensure continued connectivity, even on longer journeys. As a response to customer feedback, the new Navara now carries a generation USB port (Type-C) in the centre console.
Available as either a 4x4 or 4x2, the Navara will continue to use the firm's tried and tested twin-turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm in High Output specification. This power plant can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.
A more affordable Mid Output (120kW/403Nm) single-turbo version of the same motor will also be available from launch. It comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. Nissan will also be offering a broader range of derivatives including a “workhorse” single-cab model with a 118kW/233Nm 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
Pricing for the 2021 Nissan Navara range is as follows:
NAVARA 2WD - DOUBLE CAB
2.5D SE 4X2 MT DC: R474,000
2.5D SE 4X2 AT DC R498,000
2.5D SE Plus 4X2 MT DC: R505,000
2.5D SE Plus 4X2 AT DC: 528,000
2.5D LE 4X2 AT DC: R606,000
2.5D PRO-2X 4X2 AT DC: 686,000
NAVARA 4WD - DOUBLE CAB
2.5D SE 4X4 MT DC: R552,000
2.5D SE Plus 4X4 MT DC: R580,000
2.5D LE 4X4 MT DC: R660,000
2.5D LE 4X4 AT DC: R677,000
2.5D PRO-4X 4X4 AT DC: R740,000
NAVARA 2WD - SINGLE CAB
2.5 Petrol XE 4X2 MT SC: R311,000
2.5D XE 4X2 MT SC: R350,000
2.5D SE 4X2 MT SC: R426,000
2.5D LE 4X2 MT SC: R456,000
NAVARA 4WD - SINGLE CAB
2.5D 4X4 SE MT SC: R492,000
2.5D 4X4 LE MT SC: R527,000
All models comes standard with a six-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km warranty.