Order books open for new Nissan Navara – and we've got pricing

Nissan SA announced on Tuesday that it is taking orders for its refreshed 2021 Navara bakkie that's set to roll off the Rosslyn production line June.

“With the introduction of the all-new Navara pickup in SA, we are confident that the significant technical changes implemented across our extensive line-up will deliver the ultimate customer experience, with enhanced ride comfort and load-carrying capacity, and a powertrain selected specifically for the South African market,” says Nissan SA marketing director Stefan Haasbroek.

Unveiled towards the end of 2020, the facelifted Navara sports fresh exterior styling, an improved interior and a host of under-the-skin improvements that promise better drivability both on the road and off. Key features include a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity (up to 1.2 tonnes), additional load bed volume and a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier cargo access. Meanwhile, a new steering rack is said to enhance both low-speed manoeuvrability and overall steering response.

Nissan also claims to have retuned the Navara's suspension for improved ride quality over poor surfaces. Finally, NVH levels have been improved upon with the addition of extra sound-deadening material including a laminated windshield and front windows.