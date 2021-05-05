Ferrari unveils scorching new 610kW 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta
After last month's announcement Ferrari on Wednesday revealed its all-new 812 Superfast special editions. Launched to media and clients at the car maker's GT Sporting Activities Department next to the Fiorano test track, the 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta are the most potent combustion-engined Ferrari road cars to date.
Indeed, both variants come armed with a thoroughly reworked version of the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine already found in the standard 812 Superfast. Some of the most noteworthy modifications include lightweight titanium con rods (a weight saving of 40%) as well as optimised pistons and crankshaft. The engineers also bolted in all-new cylinder heads with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated camshafts that now action the valve stems via steel sliding finger followers, which are derived directly from Ferrari’s F1 experience and were developed specifically for this engine to provide a higher lift profile.
The intake system was also treated to a comprehensive redesign: both manifold and plenum are now more compact to reduce the overall length of the tracts, thus delivering more power at high revs, while the torque curve is optimised at all engine speeds by a system of variable geometry inlet tracts. The result is a naturally aspirated motor that revs with tremendous speed all the way to the cut-off with no drop off towards the red line.
Bored of the tech talk already? So are we, which is why it's time for some figures. This magical V12 engine of the gods produces an incredible 610kW at 9,250rpm and 692Nm worth of torque at 7,000rpm. Meanwhile, the rev-limiter kicks in at a lofty 9,500rpm. Only one transmission is on offer here and that's the firm's recalibrated seven-speed F1 DCT.
In terms of raw performance, Ferrari claims that both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione Aperta (that's the targa version in case you were wondering) will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 2.85 seconds while 200km/h takes a mere 7.5-seconds. With your foot flat on a suitable lengthy piece of road you can expect to reach a top speed of 340km/h.
Moving on to the dynamics side of things now, and both 812 Competizione models up the ante with four-wheel steering, version 7.0 of Ferrari's renowned sideslip control vehicle dynamics system and a significantly upgraded aerodynamics package that generates 30% more front downforce than in the regular 812 Superfast. A new side vortex generator adds a further 40%. The Ferrari engineers also managed to burn 38kg of weight; most of which is thanks to a set of beautiful, gravity-cheating carbon-fibre wheels shod with bespoke and extra sticky Michelin Cup2R tyres (275/35 ZR20 front and 315/35 ZR20 rear).
The 812 Competizione adopts the firm's high-performance “Aero” brake calipers that first debuted on the SF90 Stradale. Equipped with integrated air intakes cast into the actual caliper bodies, these high-performance anchors help reduce braking temperatures by about 30°C — a pretty big deal when you're driving hard like out on a racetrack.
How much will the Ferrari 812 Competizione twins set you back? Limited to 999 units worldwide, the coupé starts at €500,000 (roughly R8,628,200). The Aperta comes in at €570,000 (roughly R9,836,148) and will be an even rarer sight as Ferrari plans to build just 599 of them. Every last example has been spoken for and deliveries will begin in 2022.