Ferrari unveils scorching new 610kW 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta

After last month's announcement Ferrari on Wednesday revealed its all-new 812 Superfast special editions. Launched to media and clients at the car maker's GT Sporting Activities Department next to the Fiorano test track, the 812 Competizione and Competizione Aperta are the most potent combustion-engined Ferrari road cars to date.

Indeed, both variants come armed with a thoroughly reworked version of the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine already found in the standard 812 Superfast. Some of the most noteworthy modifications include lightweight titanium con rods (a weight saving of 40%) as well as optimised pistons and crankshaft. The engineers also bolted in all-new cylinder heads with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated camshafts that now action the valve stems via steel sliding finger followers, which are derived directly from Ferrari’s F1 experience and were developed specifically for this engine to provide a higher lift profile.