The Brabus 800 is a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S on serious 'roids

06 May 2021 - 11:14 By Motoring Staff
The Brabus 800 will hit 100km/h in 3.0 seconds.
Image: Brabus

German tuning company Brabus has unleashed its latest creation — the new Brabus 800.

Based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, this road rocket packs a modified 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers 588kW and 1,000Nm of torque. For the record, the standard car 'only' puts out 450kW and 850Nm. Brabus coaxed this extra muscle out by fitting bespoke high-performance turbochargers with larger compressors and reinforced axial bearings. Maximum boost pressure was also raised to 1.6 bar. Other tweaks include a plug-and-play BRABUS PowerXtra electronic engine management system and special lightweight carbon air intakes integrated into the car's radiator grille.

Performance-wise Brabus claims that the 800 will sprint from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.0 seconds while top speed is limited to a reasonable 300km/h. Yep, no supercar is safe. Sensational speed aside the Brabus 800 also sports custom naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components as well as a set of feathery 21-inch hi-tech forged wheels. 

