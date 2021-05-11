Local pricing announced for new 2021 Subaru XV

The facelifted 2021 Subaru XV has finally arrived in SA, bringing with it a number of styling and technology tweaks. New for 2021 the revitalised XV now sports an updated lower grille design with added contours around the fog lamps and bumper trim elements. Subaru is also offering a set of attractive new 17 or 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels as well as an updated exterior colour palette: Sunshine Orange now makes way for a new Plasma Yellow Pearl and the old Quartz Blue Pearl is replaced by Horizon Blue Pearl.

Two model derivatives will be available from launch. Kicking things off is the 2.0i that rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system linked to six speakers, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, voice command recognition, rear seat centre armrest and the Subaru SI Drive selector system.