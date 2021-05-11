Local pricing announced for new 2021 Subaru XV
The facelifted 2021 Subaru XV has finally arrived in SA, bringing with it a number of styling and technology tweaks. New for 2021 the revitalised XV now sports an updated lower grille design with added contours around the fog lamps and bumper trim elements. Subaru is also offering a set of attractive new 17 or 18-inch machine-finished alloy wheels as well as an updated exterior colour palette: Sunshine Orange now makes way for a new Plasma Yellow Pearl and the old Quartz Blue Pearl is replaced by Horizon Blue Pearl.
Two model derivatives will be available from launch. Kicking things off is the 2.0i that rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes standard with a 6.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system linked to six speakers, single-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, voice command recognition, rear seat centre armrest and the Subaru SI Drive selector system.
The flagship 2.0i-S ES builds on this specification with 18-inch alloy wheels, ultra bright LED headlamps, leather seats, a sunroof and a larger eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This model also significantly ups the active safety ante with features such as high beam assist, front view monitor, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, reverse automatic braking, pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane sway and departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera fitted as standard.
Unfortunately not much has changed beneath the bonnet. Both XV models soldier on with the firm's somewhat lethargic 2.0-litre boxer engine that delivers 115kW at 6,000rpm and 196Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. Drive is sent to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT that allows for a seven-speed manual mode accessed from the steering wheel shift paddles.
Pricing for the new 2021 Subaru XV range is as follows:
2.0i CVT: R445,000
2.0i-S ES: R509,000
Pricing includes a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty.