The 2021 Peugeot 208 has arrived in SA and we've got pricing
Got a thing for French flair? Like to turn left when everybody else is turning right? Well then you'll be pleased to hear that the new Peugeot 208 has just rolled into town. Sharing the same underpinnings as the new Opel Corsa we recently reviewed, the dapper second-generation 208 was launched overseas in 2019 and was supposed to come our way in 2020 until Covid-19 kicked that plan squarely in the nuts. Anyway, here it finally stands before us.
Stylistically speaking, we have got to say that Peugeot's design team did a fine job penning the 208. Particularly up at the sharp end where the pairing of that bold radiator grille to those fang-like headlamps really works in commanding your attention. At the rear you will find a roof spoiler as well as “claw-effect” taillights joined together by sleek black finishing strip. Depending on what variant you pick, wheels range in size from 15 to 17 inches.
Speaking of variants, Peugeot is offering customers the choice of four 208 derivatives.
Starting things off is the entry-level “Active” that makes do with a naturally aspirated 55kW/118Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Next up is the “Allure” that gets a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill producing 74kW and 205Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile the “Allure Automatic” and flagship “GT” benefit from the same engine just retuned to deliver 96kW and 230Nm. Both are available only with a six-speed auto box.
No matter which one of the four 208 models you pick, all sport Peugeot's somewhat controversial i-cockpit system that employs an especially small steering designed to be positioned lower down than it would in other cars. This is so that you have an unobscured view of the instrument cluster that in the case of the Allure and GT derivatives projects information in an almost holographic fashion. Now this is all well and good if you are of normal size and stature but if you happen to be over the 1.80m mark then it's impossible to not raise the steering wheel to a level where the top of the rim gets in the way.
This gripe out the way we'd be lying if we said we didn't admire the execution of the rest of the interior. In true Peugeot style it comes out swinging with lots of aggressive angles, tactile modern finishes and switches that resemble those used in the world of aviation.
On the amenities front both the Allure and GT models benefit from a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that's compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also look forward to four USB ports (one being of the latest USB-C variety) and a 180-degree colour rear-view parking camera. Being the flagship of the 208 range the GT builds on this specification with heated front seats as well as a raft of active safety features including lane-keeping assist, speed limit recognition and blind spot monitoring. Further features come in the form of programmable mood lighting and an inductive charging pad.
Don't lose sleep if you can only afford the Active model as it still manages to bring a fair amount of gizmos to the party. Standard niceties include a multifunction trip computer, cruise control, push-button start, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and a 3.5-inch instrument panel display.
Now while we still can't tell you how the new Peugeot 208 drives (watch out for our impressions arriving in the next few days) we can give you the lowdown on pricing. This includes all taxes plus a three-year/60,000km service plan as standard.
Active: R289,900
Allure MT: R349,900
Allure AT: R379,900
GT: R424,900