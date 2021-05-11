The 2021 Peugeot 208 has arrived in SA and we've got pricing

Got a thing for French flair? Like to turn left when everybody else is turning right? Well then you'll be pleased to hear that the new Peugeot 208 has just rolled into town. Sharing the same underpinnings as the new Opel Corsa we recently reviewed, the dapper second-generation 208 was launched overseas in 2019 and was supposed to come our way in 2020 until Covid-19 kicked that plan squarely in the nuts. Anyway, here it finally stands before us.

Stylistically speaking, we have got to say that Peugeot's design team did a fine job penning the 208. Particularly up at the sharp end where the pairing of that bold radiator grille to those fang-like headlamps really works in commanding your attention. At the rear you will find a roof spoiler as well as “claw-effect” taillights joined together by sleek black finishing strip. Depending on what variant you pick, wheels range in size from 15 to 17 inches.

Speaking of variants, Peugeot is offering customers the choice of four 208 derivatives.