New Models

VW shows sketches of its racy new 2021 Polo GTI

11 May 2021 - 09:05 By Motoring Staff
The styling of the new 2021 Polo GTI gives a nod to the Golf 8 GTI.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has posted design sketches of its new Polo GTI. Based on the facelifted sixth-generation Polo that was revealed last month, this popular hot-hatch will hit the streets with a more aggressive face — one that gives a nod to its bigger brother, the Golf 8 GTI. This means a racy honeycomb matrix front grille that incorporates matching fog-lights.

Like the regular Polo the 2021 GTI model will sport the same updated cabin that offers improved infotainment and active safety systems as well as increased digitisation. Those expecting tweaks to the car's powertrain will probably be disappointed — we predict that the Polo GTI will retain the same 147kW/320Nm EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as used in the outgoing model. What we could see, however, is the six-speed DSG gearbox being swapped out for the more emissions-friendly seven-speed iteration. Time will tell. 

Launch-wise, Volkswagen is set to globally unveil the 2021 Polo GTI at the end of June. Local hot-hatch aficionados can expect it to reach our shores in the first half of 2022. 

