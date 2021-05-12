New Discovery Sport and Evoque special editions headed for Mzansi

Land Rover announced on Wednesday that two new special editions are en route to SA.

First up is the Discovery Sport Urban Edition, that is based on the existing R-Dynamic model and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishers, non-leather Luxtec Suedecloth seats and a black contrast roof. Customers can pick from six exterior colours: Namib Orange, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.

Other notable features include a powered tailgate and a ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror that switches seamlessly between a video feed and mirror, allowing the driver to see what’s behind the vehicle even if the view is obscured by passengers or luggage.

The Urban Edition is available with a choice of two four-cylinder Ingenium power trains, both of which come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The D200 turbodiesel produces 147kW and 430Nm and can reach 100km/h in a claimed 8.6 seconds while the 183kW/365Nm P250 turbopetrol delivers 0-100km/h in just 7.8 seconds.