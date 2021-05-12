New Discovery Sport and Evoque special editions headed for Mzansi
Land Rover announced on Wednesday that two new special editions are en route to SA.
First up is the Discovery Sport Urban Edition, that is based on the existing R-Dynamic model and features distinctive design elements including shadow aluminium finishers, non-leather Luxtec Suedecloth seats and a black contrast roof. Customers can pick from six exterior colours: Namib Orange, Carpathian Grey, Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Ostuni White and Hakuba Silver.
Other notable features include a powered tailgate and a ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror that switches seamlessly between a video feed and mirror, allowing the driver to see what’s behind the vehicle even if the view is obscured by passengers or luggage.
The Urban Edition is available with a choice of two four-cylinder Ingenium power trains, both of which come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The D200 turbodiesel produces 147kW and 430Nm and can reach 100km/h in a claimed 8.6 seconds while the 183kW/365Nm P250 turbopetrol delivers 0-100km/h in just 7.8 seconds.
Next on the list is the Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition. Based on the current Evoque S, this stylish newcomer differentiates itself with a distinctive Corinthian Bronze contrast roof, Burnished Copper side vents and exclusive new Satin Dark Grey 20-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels. Three exterior colours are on offer, including Seoul Pearl Silver Carpathian Grey and Santorini Black.
Inside the cabin you'll discover Natural Grey Ash veneers, unique Bronze Collection carpet mats with metal-capped corners and Ebony grained leather seats. Customers can also look forward to a sliding panoramic roof, Premium LED headlights with signature Daylight Running Lights (DRLs) and animated directional indicators. A ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror is also available as standard.
The Bronze Collection Special Edition is available with the full range of D200, P250 and P300e Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The P300e Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) combines a 1.5-litre Ingenium three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for a smooth zero-emissions pure-electric driving range of up to 55km. Land Rover claims that the P300e emits just 44g/km of CO2 and delivers fuel economy as low as 2.0l/100km.
Both the Discovery Sport Urban Edition and Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition are planned for SA introduction in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing will be made available closer to the time.