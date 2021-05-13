A five-door Suzuki Jimny is apparently on the cards for 2022
We love a good rumour here at TimesLIVE Motoring. And one that sparked our immediate interest is a report that Suzuki is apparently finally building a five-door Jimny – something that fans of the cult off-roader have dreamt of for years. Indeed, according to Australian motoring website CarAdvice, the Jimny Long (so imaginative, Suzuki) will sport a 300mm longer wheelbase, for significantly improved rear passenger legroom and luggage space.
This increase in size and the number of doors will obviously effect the vehicle's kerb weight. This is why the Jimny Long will probably come equipped with a turbocharged version of the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine used in the current three-door Jimny. Complemented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, we can expect outputs of about 110kW and 250Nm. In terms of pricing, Japanese motoring website Mota claims that the Jimny Long will carry a 300,000 yen premium (roughly R38,785) over the three-door variant.
Both sources cite that the new Jimny Long will be released in 2022. Will it come to SA? Well that's anybody's guess at the moment, but going on how well the Jimny has sold in this country it would be silly for Suzuki to not bring it here – cue another waiting list.