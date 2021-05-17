New Models

BMW unveils new 2021 X3 Mzansi Edition

17 May 2021 - 14:22 By Motoring Reporter
The new BMW X3 Mzansi Edition retails for R1,005,900 (excluding CO2 tax).
Image: Supplied

BMW on Monday took the wraps off its new and for-SA-only X3 Mzansi Edition. Based on the X3 xDrive20d, this home-grown model sports a host of cosmetic upgrades to help it stand out from its lesser siblings. These include a M Sport package, Shadow Line kidney grille, M carbon wing mirror caps, red M Sport brake calipers and a rear wing spoiler. Finishing things off are black chrome tail pipe accents and a black high-gloss rear diffuser.

Step inside the cabin and you'll find a panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a wireless charging pad (for compatible smartphones). 

Black chrome tail pipe accents and a black high-gloss rear diffuser dominate the rear.
Image: Supplied

Underneath the bonnet resides a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 140kW and 400Nm. Mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission BMW claims that the X3 Mzansi Edition will hit 100km/h in 8.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 213km/h. 

How much does this newcomer cost? Now available in dealerships, the BMW X3 xDrive20d Mzansi Edition will set you back R 1,005,900 (excluding CO2 tax).

