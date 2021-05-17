BMW unveils new 2021 X3 Mzansi Edition

BMW on Monday took the wraps off its new and for-SA-only X3 Mzansi Edition. Based on the X3 xDrive20d, this home-grown model sports a host of cosmetic upgrades to help it stand out from its lesser siblings. These include a M Sport package, Shadow Line kidney grille, M carbon wing mirror caps, red M Sport brake calipers and a rear wing spoiler. Finishing things off are black chrome tail pipe accents and a black high-gloss rear diffuser.

Step inside the cabin and you'll find a panoramic glass sunroof, ambient lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and a wireless charging pad (for compatible smartphones).