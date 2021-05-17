Five things to know about the new Jaguar E-Pace now on sale in SA
Jaguar's facelifted 2021 E-Pace has touched down in Mzansi. Hitting the road with a plethora of styling, powertrain and technology tweaks, here are five things you should know about it.
1: Fresh new face
The first thing you'll notice about the 2021 E-Pace is its new radiator grille mesh design with diamond detailing and "Noble Chrome" finish. It comes flanked with redesigned all-LED headlights that also feature "Double J" Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures. Pixel LED technology is available as an option to deliver increased resolution and brightness.
While the side fender vents now sport the iconic Leaper emblem, the rear bumper features a mesh insert that sits between the integrated tail pipes standard on E-Pace models fitted with a four-cylinder petrol engine. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. Standard LED taillights feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic.
In R-Dynamic trim the 2021 E-Pace features a series of performance-focussed design elements for extra visual presence. Customers can also fit the optional "Black Exterior Pack" that finishes certain exterior elements in a stealthy shade of "Narvik Black".
2: Switched-on cabin
Jaguar has fitted the 2021 E-Pace with a new 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen mounted in the middle of the dashboard. The command centre of the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system, this impressive piece of tech is chemically strengthened and features two coatings: one to reduce glare and the other to resist fingerprint smudges. Other updates include a 15W charging pad, redesigned Drive Selector with "cricket-ball" stitching and a steering wheel with hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles.
Focus on materials extends to the metallic speaker accents and vent finishes which, along with elements such as the metallic rotary dials, exemplify the E-Pace's premium interior.
3: Tons of good tech
Complementing the 11.4-inch touchscreen is a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. The interactive driver display works in conjunction with a full colour TFT Head-up Display that is brighter with a larger information area and better resolution.
Cabin Air Ionisation, activated by pressing the "Purify" button in the touchscreen, improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The advanced system features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultra-fine particles.
The 2021 E-Pace also comes with Jaguar’s ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror technology that always ensures an unobstructed view of the road behind. This system is bolstered by a 3D Surround Camera that offers real-time viewing options when manoeuvring the vehicle. Settings include Junction View, 3D Perspective View and ClearSight Plan View.
Finally, software-over-the-air (SOTA) connectivity enables customers to download and install software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer. Updates are downloaded in the background, with customers notified by an alert detailing the key changes.
4: Choice of four engines
The 2021 E-Pace is now available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines a 147kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW and 540Nm worth of torque. Jaguar claims the P300e PHEV will run from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds all while delivering CO2 emissions from 44g/km and fuel economy as low as 2.0l/100km (WLTP TEH combined).
The ERAD motor is powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. When fully charged it offers up to 55km of all-electric range, enabling the P300e to complete the average UK daily commute of 30.2km in EV mode without a recharge.
The 2021 E-Pace is also available with a next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines, all of which come paired with all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmissions as standard.
The 147kW D200 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 147kW and 430Nm worth of torque – good enough for a 0-100km/h sprint of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 211km/h. Expect this ultra-refined oil-burner to sip a claimed 6.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is available in two power outputs. The 184kW/365Nm P250 will romp from zero to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds and top out at an indicated 229km/h. The punchier 300 Sport delivers 221kW an 400Nm worth of torque. Expect it to reach 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a maximum top speed of 241km/h.
All 2021 E-Pace models come equipped with the Jaguar Drive Control system that offers three switchable modes: Comfort, Eco and Dynamic. Selected through a toggle switch next to the new Drive Selector, these modes adapt the car’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.
A new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every 10th of a second and reacting within half a second.
5: Pricing
Pricing for the new 2021 Jaguar E-Pace model lineup is as follows:
R-Dynamic S D200: R868,000
R-Dynamic SE D200: R898,600
R-Dynamic HSE D200: R938,800
R-Dynamic S P250: R927,500
R-Dynamic SE P250: R958,100
R-Dynamic HSE P250: R998,300
R-Dynamic S P300e: R1,165,500
R-Dynamic SE P300e: R1,196,100
R-Dynamic HSE P300e: R1,236,300
300 Sport P300: R1,046,900
Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.