Five things to know about the new Jaguar E-Pace now on sale in SA

1: Fresh new face

The first thing you'll notice about the 2021 E-Pace is its new radiator grille mesh design with diamond detailing and "Noble Chrome" finish. It comes flanked with redesigned all-LED headlights that also feature "Double J" Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures. Pixel LED technology is available as an option to deliver increased resolution and brightness.

While the side fender vents now sport the iconic Leaper emblem, the rear bumper features a mesh insert that sits between the integrated tail pipes standard on E-Pace models fitted with a four-cylinder petrol engine. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. Standard LED taillights feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic.

In R-Dynamic trim the 2021 E-Pace features a series of performance-focussed design elements for extra visual presence. Customers can also fit the optional "Black Exterior Pack" that finishes certain exterior elements in a stealthy shade of "Narvik Black".