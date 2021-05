Five things to know about the new Jaguar E-Pace now on sale in SA

4: Choice of four engines

The 2021 E-Pace is now available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that combines a 147kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW and 540Nm worth of torque. Jaguar claims the P300e PHEV will run from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds all while delivering CO2 emissions from 44g/km and fuel economy as low as 2.0l/100km (WLTP TEH combined).

The ERAD motor is powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. When fully charged it offers up to 55km of all-electric range, enabling the P300e to complete the average UK daily commute of 30.2km in EV mode without a recharge.

The 2021 E-Pace is also available with a next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines, all of which come paired with all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmissions as standard.

The 147kW D200 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel produces 147kW and 430Nm worth of torque – good enough for a 0-100km/h sprint of 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 211km/h. Expect this ultra-refined oil-burner to sip a claimed 6.4l/100km on the combined cycle.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is available in two power outputs. The 184kW/365Nm P250 will romp from zero to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds and top out at an indicated 229km/h. The punchier 300 Sport delivers 221kW an 400Nm worth of torque. Expect it to reach 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a maximum top speed of 241km/h.

All 2021 E-Pace models come equipped with the Jaguar Drive Control system that offers three switchable modes: Comfort, Eco and Dynamic. Selected through a toggle switch next to the new Drive Selector, these modes adapt the car’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.

A new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every 10th of a second and reacting within half a second.