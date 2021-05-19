New range-topping Citroën C3 Shine now available in SA
The new flagship Citroën C3 Shine has touched down in Mzansi, bringing with it a host of cosmetic upgrades including six bold exterior colours that can be offset by a contrasting roof licked in either "Onyx Black" or "Opal White".
Meanwhile, those somewhat controversial " Airbumps" now come with silver inserts. Other exterior additions include front fog lamps, electric folding side mirrors, smart 16-inch "Helix" alloy wheels and rear tinted windows.
Joining the entry-level C3 Feel model launched locally in March, the Shine turns up the performance wick with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor that produces 81kW and 205Nm worth of torque. Paired exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox, Citroën claims it will go from 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 194km/h. Fuel consumption? You're looking at 6l/100km on the combined cycle.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to active noise-cancelling (a boon on lengthier road trips) as well as redesigned "Advanced Comfort" seats. Citroën has also upped its active safety game with useful additions such as "Driver Attention Warning" and "Coffee Break Alert". These are bolstered by "Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation" plus an advanced cruise control system that automatically adjusts to changing speed limits.
Priced at R324,900 (including a five-year/100,00km warranty and three-year/60,000km service plan), the new C3 Shine also comes standard with an upgraded seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other exclusive features include a useful set of rear park sensors, rear electric windows, automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers plus an auto dim rearview mirror.