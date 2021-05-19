New range-topping Citroën C3 Shine now available in SA

The new flagship Citroën C3 Shine has touched down in Mzansi, bringing with it a host of cosmetic upgrades including six bold exterior colours that can be offset by a contrasting roof licked in either "Onyx Black" or "Opal White".

Meanwhile, those somewhat controversial " Airbumps" now come with silver inserts. Other exterior additions include front fog lamps, electric folding side mirrors, smart 16-inch "Helix" alloy wheels and rear tinted windows.

Joining the entry-level C3 Feel model launched locally in March, the Shine turns up the performance wick with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder motor that produces 81kW and 205Nm worth of torque. Paired exclusively to a six-speed automatic gearbox, Citroën claims it will go from 0-100km/h in 9.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 194km/h. Fuel consumption? You're looking at 6l/100km on the combined cycle.