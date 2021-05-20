The Brabus 800 takes the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 to a whole new level

Another week, another ludicrously powerful new Brabus. Built on the current Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+, the Brabus 800 hits the asphalt with a heavily modified 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a claimed 588kW and 1,000Nm.

Just in case you need a refresher, the standard GLE 63 S makes 450kW and 850Nm. Brabus achieved this increase by bolting in a pair of high-performance turbochargers as well as raising maximum boost pressure to 1.6 bar. The engine control unit is also treated to a full recalibration while power is sent to all four wheels via the standard Speedshift nine-speed automatic.

In terms of performance, the Brabus 800 will sprint from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 280km/h. These impressive figures are complemented by a fruity exhaust note courtesy a full Brabus stainless-steel sports exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps. This innovative system offers two driver-selectable modes: “Sport” or “Coming Home” (to avoid waking up your neighbours).