New Models

The Brabus 800 takes the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 to a whole new level

20 May 2021 - 14:09 By Motoring Reporter
Based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+, the Brabus 800 puts out 588kW and 1,000Nm.
Based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+, the Brabus 800 puts out 588kW and 1,000Nm.
Image: Brabus

Another week, another ludicrously powerful new Brabus. Built on the current Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+, the Brabus 800 hits the asphalt with a heavily modified 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a claimed 588kW and 1,000Nm.

Just in case you need a refresher, the standard GLE 63 S makes 450kW and 850Nm. Brabus achieved this increase by bolting in a pair of high-performance turbochargers as well as raising maximum boost pressure to 1.6 bar. The engine control unit is also treated to a full recalibration while power is sent to all four wheels via the standard Speedshift nine-speed automatic.

In terms of performance, the Brabus 800 will sprint from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 280km/h. These impressive figures are complemented by a fruity exhaust note courtesy a full Brabus stainless-steel sports exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps. This innovative system offers two driver-selectable modes: “Sport” or “Coming Home” (to avoid waking up your neighbours).

A Brabus stainless-steel sports exhaust system amplifies the sound of the 4.0-litre V8.
A Brabus stainless-steel sports exhaust system amplifies the sound of the 4.0-litre V8.
Image: Brabus

On the cosmetic front, the Brabus 800 ups the visual menace with bespoke Brabus alloy wheels available in a variety of different designs and with diameters of 21, 22, 23 or 24 inches. Those looking for more exclusivity can opt for the optional 10Jx24 Monoblock Z “Platinum Edition” hi-tech forged rims wrapped in 295/30 R24 low-profile tyres. 

Finally, a special Brabus control module for the Airmatic air suspension lowers the ride height of this high-performance SUV by about 25mm. This gives the car a more thrilling stance and further improves the driving dynamics thanks to a lower centre of gravity.

READ MORE

The Brabus 800 is a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S on serious 'roids

German tuning company Brabus has unleashed its latest creation – the new Brabus 800. Based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, this road rocket ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

New bulletproof Brabus Invicto range is now available in SA

Do you need a vehicle that can withstand being shot at by an AK47 assault rifle? Well then you're in luck because the new Brabus Invicto range has ...
Motoring
6 months ago

NEW MODELS | Brabus turns the G-Wagen into a supercar

High-performance tuning makes 2.7-ton Benz monster astonishingly powerful and quick
Motoring
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Mixed bag for June fuel prices as oil continues to battle the rand news
  2. VW shows sketches of its racy new 2021 Polo GTI New Models
  3. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi RS 7 is a luxury muscle car Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Kia Sonet hooks in the first stanza First Drives
  5. The Big Short's Michael Burry just bet $530m against Tesla news

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X