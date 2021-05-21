The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is galloping into Mzansi
Ford confirmed on Friday that its racy new Mustang Mach 1 will soon go on sale in SA.
Designed to plug the gap between the regular GT models and more hard-core Shelby offerings, the Mach 1 sports a 5.0-litre V8 tuned to deliver 338kW and 570Nm worth of torque. Integrated into this bespoke engine are revised Shelby GT350 components including the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler.
As it's built to appeal to driving “purists”, the Mach 1 comes fitted as standard with the same Tremec T-3160 six-speed manual transmission that's used in the Shelby GT350. Equipped with Ford's innovative rev-matching system, this transmission also benefits from a dual clutch pack (already seen in the Mustang GT) as well as a short-throw shifter.
The familiar Ford 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission is available as an option for those averse to three pedals. Here it features an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration that enables optimising torque capability, shift character and overall enhanced performance. A second air-to-oil cooler increases cooling capacity by 75%.
Ford has also equipped the Mach 1 with a more performance orientated suspension set-up. Highlights include the latest MagneRide calibration, a stiffer steering I-shaft and revised EPAS mapping. Customers can also look forward to stiffer sway bars and front springs, a brake booster borrowed from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2 plus a rear subframe sporting stiffer bushings and a rear toe-link from the Shelby GT500.
Serving up oodles of mechanical grip are 19-inch five-spoke “Tarnished Dark-painted” aluminium wheels fitted with 255/40R 19 tyres up front and 275/40 R19 versions at the rear.
A special rear spoiler that generates 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT fitted with the optional Ford Performance Pack is also standard on the new Mustang Mach 1, as is a rear axle cooling system and lower diffuser sourced from the mighty Shelby GT500.
All Mustang Mach 1 models destined for SA are painted in distinctive metallic “Fighter Jet Grey”, with the “Appearance Package” as standard. Other distinctive elements include satin black bonnet and side stripes with orange accents, and orange-painted brake calipers.
This theme is carried through to the cabin thanks to orange seatback accents and a “Dark Spindrift” instrument panel with aluminium accents. Other interior upgrades include new door sill plates, an updated splash screen on the 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster, Mach 1 branded doorsill scuff plates and engraved badging on the instrument panel that displays the vehicle’s unique chassis number to reinforce its limited-edition status.
Just 90 will be brought into SA, with timing and pricing to be confirmed at a later stage.