The new SVI MAX 3 Troopy laughs in the face of bullets and bombs
The MAX 3 Troopy is the latest offering from local armoured car experts SVI.
Built on the tried and tested Toyota Land Cruiser 79-series chassis, the Troopy has been designed as a multi-role vehicle with its focus as an armoured personnel carrier (APC). You can also get it in a slightly less hardcore civilian specification (no NCACC permits required), making it ideal for use in security, mining, riot control, anti-poaching and convoy protection.
An evolution of the MAX 3 Double Cab, the Troopy offers increased carrying capacity: up to eight people can be carried inside. The conversion process entails removing the soft-skin body of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with a new all-steel body manufactured from armour plate. The armoured construction of the vehicle provides a minimum protection of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel mines. The vehicle has been designed from the start to be upgradeable to BR7.
Although mostly standard, the Troopy’s drivetrain is upgraded with the fitment of wheels and tyres with a significantly higher load rating (you can bet this monster isn’t light), upgraded suspension and an additional rear anti-roll bar. Under the bonnet lurks the familiar 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine producing 151kW and 430Nm worth of torque.
MAX 3 Troopy procurement cost depends on configurations as well as the powertrain specification of the new Land Cruiser 79 used as the donor vehicle. Prices start from R1,8m excluding VAT and the standard SVI warranty of one-year/50,000km applies for road use.