The new SVI MAX 3 Troopy laughs in the face of bullets and bombs

The MAX 3 Troopy is the latest offering from local armoured car experts SVI.

Built on the tried and tested Toyota Land Cruiser 79-series chassis, the Troopy has been designed as a multi-role vehicle with its focus as an armoured personnel carrier (APC). You can also get it in a slightly less hardcore civilian specification (no NCACC permits required), making it ideal for use in security, mining, riot control, anti-poaching and convoy protection.

An evolution of the MAX 3 Double Cab, the Troopy offers increased carrying capacity: up to eight people can be carried inside. The conversion process entails removing the soft-skin body of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with a new all-steel body manufactured from armour plate. The armoured construction of the vehicle provides a minimum protection of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel mines. The vehicle has been designed from the start to be upgradeable to BR7.