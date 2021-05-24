Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20
The third-generation Hyundai i20 has been launched in SA. With its attractive exterior styling, upgraded engine and enhanced interior amenities, this striking new hatchback should prove a hit with the buying public. Here are five things you should know about it.
1: All grown up
The new Hyundai i20 is larger than the model it replaces. Indeed, get out your pocket tape measure and you'll discover that it's wider (+41mm) and longer (+10mm). The wheelbase has also been extended by 10mm, which pays dividends so far as interior space is concerned: rear occupants can look forward to 88mm more leg room and 40mm more shoulder room. Hyundai says ground clearance has been lifted by 20mm to 170mm.
To make the new i20 more efficient, the engineers reduced the car's drag coefficient to 0.33 – an improvement of 0.02. Customers can lick this sleek Korean newcomer in a range of exterior colours including “Titan Grey”, “Polar White”, “Starry Night”, “Fiery Red”, “Typhoon Silver”, and “Phantom Black”. Two eye-catching two-tone colour schemes are also available: “Fiery Red” with a black roof, or “Polar White” with a black roof.
Manufactured in India, Hyundai claims that the new third-generation i20 has been built with a body structure reinforced with 36% advanced high-strength steel. Passive safety systems include six airbags (driver, front passenger and two curtain airbags) in the Fluid variants, and driver and front passenger airbags in the Motion derivatives. Both come standard with ABS brakes with EBD, as well as Isofix latches for child seats.
2: A boost in power delivery
For the first time the i20 is available with Hyundai's turbocharged 1.0 T-GDi engine. This capable three-cylinder produces 90kW and 172Nm of torque and can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox. Pick the manual and you can expect a 0-100km/h dash of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h. The DCT will scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 9.9 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 187km/h.
Those on a budget will be pleased to know that the i20 is also available with the tried and tested 1.2-litre Kappa (61kW/115Nm) and 1.4 MPi (74kW/133Nm) motors. The former is available only with a five-speed manual transmission and the latter a six-speed automatic.
3: Two trim levels to choose from
From launch, the new i20 is available in two model grades: entry-level Motion and flagship Fluid. No matter which you pick, both come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) as well as a fully digital instrument cluster. Other shared standard features include electric windows, daytime running lights (DRLs), rear parking sensors and a reverse-view camera. Fancy.
Fluid models up the ante with 16-inch alloy wheels (the Motion makes do with 15-inch steelies), front fog lamps and electric folding side mirrors. Inside you'll find an extra two airbags, cruise control, a handy wireless charging pad and cushy artificial leather seats.
4: A polished chassis
Hyundai claims that the new i20 has been set up to deliver a sporty yet comfortable driving experience across all surfaces. Suspension wise, it gets McPherson struts with dampers and coil springs up front and a torsion beam axle with dampers and coil springs at the rear. Motor Driven Power Assisted Steering (MDPS) is standard on all i20 variants.
5: Pricing
The new 2021 Hyundai i20 range is priced as follows:
1.2 Motion manual: R275,900
1.4 Motion automatic: R305,900
1.2 Fluid manual: R289,900
1.2 Fluid manual – two-tone: R294,900
1.0 TGDI Fluid manual: R330,900
1.0 TGDI Fluid manual – 2-Tone: R335,900
1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT: R355,900
1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT – two-tone: R360,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan. Customers also benefit from a seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.