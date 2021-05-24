Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20

The third-generation Hyundai i20 has been launched in SA. With its attractive exterior styling, upgraded engine and enhanced interior amenities, this striking new hatchback should prove a hit with the buying public. Here are five things you should know about it.

1: All grown up

The new Hyundai i20 is larger than the model it replaces. Indeed, get out your pocket tape measure and you'll discover that it's wider (+41mm) and longer (+10mm). The wheelbase has also been extended by 10mm, which pays dividends so far as interior space is concerned: rear occupants can look forward to 88mm more leg room and 40mm more shoulder room. Hyundai says ground clearance has been lifted by 20mm to 170mm.

To make the new i20 more efficient, the engineers reduced the car's drag coefficient to 0.33 – an improvement of 0.02. Customers can lick this sleek Korean newcomer in a range of exterior colours including “Titan Grey”, “Polar White”, “Starry Night”, “Fiery Red”, “Typhoon Silver”, and “Phantom Black”. Two eye-catching two-tone colour schemes are also available: “Fiery Red” with a black roof, or “Polar White” with a black roof.

Manufactured in India, Hyundai claims that the new third-generation i20 has been built with a body structure reinforced with 36% advanced high-strength steel. Passive safety systems include six airbags (driver, front passenger and two curtain airbags) in the Fluid variants, and driver and front passenger airbags in the Motion derivatives. Both come standard with ABS brakes with EBD, as well as Isofix latches for child seats.