Local pricing announced for the refreshed 2021 Audi Q2
Fond of the Audi Q2? Nope, neither are we truth be told. Yet this hasn't dissuaded the Four Rings from giving its littlest and perhaps most compromised Q model a refresh. Soon to be available through Audi's expansive SA dealer network, the new-for-2021 Q2 comes out swinging with a revitalised exterior, new paint colours and updated cabin.
The most obvious signs of change can be found etched across the front bumper that now sports larger pentagonal air intakes on the outer edges. That “singleframe” radiator grille sits lower than it did before and the headlamps — on all model derivatives — are now of the LED variety. Nice. For a fee Audi will upgrade them to even brighter Matrix LED units. Move around to the back of the new Q2 and you will find a similarly redesigned bumper plus the addition of LED taillights. Tick the box on those aforementioned Matrix LED headlamps and these will entertain your fellow road users with dynamic turn signals.
Five new shades of paint are available including Apple Green, Manhattan Grey, Navarra Blue, Arrow Grey and Turbo Blue. Meanwhile the C-pillar blades are painted either in body colour, silver, grey or black depending on what trim line or package the customer selects.
The entry-level Standard model gets 16-inch alloy wheels and C-pillar blades in body colour. Next up is the Q2 Advanced that makes more of an impression with 17-inch wheels, blades in Manhattan Grey, LED rear lights, sports seats and index fabric upholstery. The flagship S-Line builds on this specification with 18-inch wheels, blades in Platinum Grey and a sports suspension system for keener, more agile handling on squiggly back roads.
From launch the new 2021 Q2 comes with only one engine offering — a 1.4 TFSI (badged confusingly as a 35 TFSI) turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. Mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox you can bank on a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds and maximum top speed of 213km/h.
On the inside Audi claims to have updated the design of the air vents and gear lever. Some of the standard features customers can look forward to include the Audi music interface and sound system, comfort automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, driver information system with colour display, power adjustable exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, progressive power steering as well as a rear parking aid. As usual a host of optional upgrade packages are available for the new Q2. Customers can pick and mix between the Comfort, Tech, Black Styling and S-Line interior packages.
Set to go on sale from 1 June 2021, pricing for the new Q2 is as follows:
35 TFSI Launch Edition: R519,500
35 TFSI: R545,500
35 TFSI Advanced: R567,500
35 TFSI S line: R581,500
All models come standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.