Local pricing announced for the refreshed 2021 Audi Q2

Fond of the Audi Q2? Nope, neither are we truth be told. Yet this hasn't dissuaded the Four Rings from giving its littlest and perhaps most compromised Q model a refresh. Soon to be available through Audi's expansive SA dealer network, the new-for-2021 Q2 comes out swinging with a revitalised exterior, new paint colours and updated cabin.

The most obvious signs of change can be found etched across the front bumper that now sports larger pentagonal air intakes on the outer edges. That “singleframe” radiator grille sits lower than it did before and the headlamps — on all model derivatives — are now of the LED variety. Nice. For a fee Audi will upgrade them to even brighter Matrix LED units. Move around to the back of the new Q2 and you will find a similarly redesigned bumper plus the addition of LED taillights. Tick the box on those aforementioned Matrix LED headlamps and these will entertain your fellow road users with dynamic turn signals.