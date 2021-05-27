New Models

2021 Bentley Bentayga S has an increased appetite for corners

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
27 May 2021 - 08:42
Stiffer suspension and low-profile 22” tyres help the heavy SUV carve curves better. Picture: SUPPLIED
To meet growing demand for more athletic, all-terrain behemoths, Bentley has launched the Bentayga S as its sportiest SUV yet.

It isn’t the most powerful Bentayga in the range — that honour still resides with the 467kW, 6.0l, 12-cylinder Speed version — but the S delivers the most engaging drive with Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control and an enhanced Sports chassis mode fitted. A 15% increase in damping stiffens the chassis and provides a platform for a more dynamic Sport mode, and it rides on unique 22-inch wheels.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is an electric, active roll system that helps the heavy vehicle carve curves better. The torque vectoring by brake system lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the turn-in.

The Bentayga S also has an edgier look with distinctive black details, including dark-tinted headlamps and tail lamps, and a more sporting soundtrack courtesy of a free-flowing sports exhaust. A larger rear spoiler, black door mirrors and black, split, oval tailpipes complete the visual menace.

To reflect the increased dynamic ability, the luxurious cabin is sported up with unique stitching and colours, Alcantara upholstery and “S” badges.

The interior’s perked up with more sporting flair. Picture: SUPPLIED
It becomes the fourth Bentayga derivative, joining the V8, V12 and plug-in hybrid versions.

Power remains unchanged from the standard Bentayga V8: a 4.0l petrol turbo with outputs of 404kW and 770Nm fired to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, for a claimed 0-100km/h blast in 4.5 seconds and a 290km/h top speed.

Customers wishing to chance their luck off-road with those low-profile tyres can choose the optional all-terrain package with four off-road modes (snow and wet grass, dirt and gravel, mud and trail, and sand) along with a 500mm wading depth.

Bentaygas are available in four-, five- or seven-seat configurations and more than 25,000 units of the luxury SUV have been sold since its 2016 launch.

There’s no word yet on when the Bentayga S will come to SA, or at what price.

