New Suzuki GSX-S1000 is coming to SA

Suzuki confirmed on Tuesday that its racy GSX-S1000 will land on our sunny shores during the first quarter of 2022.

This edgy street-fighter is powered by a race-bred 1.0-litre inline-four cylinder engine tuned to deliver more power than its predecessor as well as a broader, smoother torque curve for enhanced tractability throughout the rev range. It is bolted to a new 4-2-1 exhaust system that has been completely redesigned and tuned to help satisfy Euro 5 emission standards while at the same time maximising performance.

It addition to these powertrain tweaks, the new GSX-S1000 also comes loaded with a host of other enhancements including Suzuki's drive mode selector, bi-directional quick shift system, an electronic ride-by-wire throttle system, five-mode traction control and low RPM assist. Customers can also look forward to LED headlamps, taillights and turn signals plus a full LCD instrument panel that allows for quick and clear reference even at speed.

Pricing of the new GSX-S1000 will be confirmed by Suzuki closer to the launch date.