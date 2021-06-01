New Models

New Suzuki GSX-S1000 is coming to SA

01 June 2021 - 17:51 By Motoring Staff
The new Suzuki GSX-S1000 will land in SA during the first quarter of 2022.
The new Suzuki GSX-S1000 will land in SA during the first quarter of 2022.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki confirmed on Tuesday that its racy GSX-S1000 will land on our sunny shores during the first quarter of 2022.

This edgy street-fighter is powered by a race-bred 1.0-litre inline-four cylinder engine tuned to deliver more power than its predecessor as well as a broader, smoother torque curve for enhanced tractability throughout the rev range. It is bolted to a new 4-2-1 exhaust system that has been completely redesigned and tuned to help satisfy Euro 5 emission standards while at the same time maximising performance.

It addition to these powertrain tweaks, the new GSX-S1000 also comes loaded with a host of other enhancements including Suzuki's drive mode selector, bi-directional quick shift system, an electronic ride-by-wire throttle system, five-mode traction control and low RPM assist. Customers can also look forward to LED headlamps, taillights and turn signals plus a full LCD instrument panel that allows for quick and clear reference even at speed.

Pricing of the new GSX-S1000 will be confirmed by Suzuki closer to the launch date. 

FIRST RIDE | New Triumph Trident 660 is an easy rider

With edgy looks, a peppy triple-cylinder engine and an appealing price tag, the 660 Trident has arrived in SA as Triumph’s new entry-level machine. ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki has unwrapped the latest iteration of its Hayabusa, the iconic hyperbike’s first major update in more than a decade
Motoring
3 months ago

All you need to know about the new BMW G310 R

BMW Motorrad has always made big, expensive bikes that appeal more to the leisure rider than the urban commuter. The most famous is the GS, examples ...
Motoring
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. At R390m the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the world’s most expensive new car New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  3. Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after crash in Mugello Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car over a pedestrian bridge news
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...