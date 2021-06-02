All-electric new BMW iX is headed for SA

The BMW iX full-electric SUV will become the German carmaker's technology flagship when it arrives on the world's roads in November.

Pitched against Jaguar's I-Pace, it will go to market first with a choice of xDrive40, with 240kW/630 Nm for a 6.1 sec from 0-100km/h and a driving range of up to 425km; or in 385kW/765 Nm xDrive50 guise, in which it will do the sprint in a faster 4.6 secs and reach 630km on a full charge.

Both use fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with a battery pack that can be charged to full in about 30 minutes, using DC charging infrastructure. The electric motor, power electronics and transmission are housed within a single casing. This integrated electric drive system is said to benefit the power density, efficiency and space saving of the vehicle.

Also joining the range later is the iX M60, which BMW says is still under development and projected to have more than 440kW for an “exceptionally sporty all-electric driving experience”, according to the German premium car maker.

The standard chassis for the BMW iX comprises a double-wishbone front axle, five-link rear axle, lift-related dampers and electric steering with variable ratios. Two-axle air suspension with electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering and Sport brakes are optional extras.

Acoustic pedestrian protection is courtesy of composed drive sounds that also provide feedback in response to accelerator movements and speed.

The iX range is fitted standard with a fully variable electric all-wheel drive system that can also distribute the full amount of torque to the rear-wheels. Standard fitment wheels are 20-inch light-alloys and a choice of 21 and 22-inch Air Performance Wheels that can be fitted with foam-padding inside to reduce noise.