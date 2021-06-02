First look at Rimac’s R33m all-electric Nevera hypercar

A Croatian manufacturer backed by Porsche has unveiled an electric hypercar with big claims for speed and power.

On Tuesday, Rimac Automobili announced the Nevera, the production version of the C Two electric concept car that Rimac debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018. The name of the new car refers to a quick, powerful, and unexpected lightning storm that races across the Mediterranean Sea off the Croatian coast.

“This is it,” said Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac of the C Two in a press statement. “This is the car I had in mind when I embarked on the impossible journey 10 years ago.”

Rimac said his eponymous company will deliver 150 units of the $2.4m (roughly R33,100,632) hypercar, starting this year. He said the car will have 1,427kW and 2,360Nm of torque.

With butterfly-style doors, aggressive air diffusers, and an air intake shaped like a cravat along each side, the Nevera combines many design elements found in other electric and hybrid hypercars like the Pininfarina Battista, Lotus Evija, and Koenigsegg Gemera. It also incorporates well-proven technologies like lightweight, forged alloy wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and an active rear wing. Inside, the cockpit has room for two, digital screens predominate, with only essential functions left to tactile controls.