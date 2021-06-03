New Models

452km/h Czinger C21 is inspired by an aviation legend

03 June 2021 - 07:43 By Phuti Mpyane
The US made Czinger 21C is powered by a 932kW hybrid powertrain and is no heavier than a small hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED
The US made Czinger 21C is powered by a 932kW hybrid powertrain and is no heavier than a small hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new US-made Czinger 21C hyper car has been revealed in final production guise and it’s said to be the first model in a planned series.

The company says production will be limited to just 80 units. The hyper car brand was founded in 2019 by American entrepreneur Kevin Czinger, and most of the vehicle was 3D printed out of advanced materials including titanium and aluminium.

The car’s slim-cabin aerodynamic design is inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the famous long-range high-altitude, Mach 3+ US air force reconnaissance aircraft.

It’s claimed to take 1.9 sec from standstill to 100km/h and when specified in low drag vmax configuration it’ll top out at 452 km/h.

Two aero options of a high drag pack for track work or a low drag pack to enable speeds over 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two aero options of a high drag pack for track work or a low drag pack to enable speeds over 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Czinger (pronounced "Zinger") can be ordered in lightweight high downforce configuration or a low drag aero configuration. It features all-wheel drive and is powered by a hybrid petrol-electric powertrain.

The petrol part is a mid-mounted 2.8l twin-turbo V8 that can run on carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels revs to 11,000rpm. An 800V battery system uses a pair of electric motors each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring gives it a total system output of 932kW while an upgrade to boost power to 1,007kW is optional.

The design's inspired by the famous Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird military plane. Picture: USAF/JUDSON BROHMER - ARMSTRONG PHOTO GALLERY
The design's inspired by the famous Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird military plane. Picture: USAF/JUDSON BROHMER - ARMSTRONG PHOTO GALLERY

The 21C is also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission, and the car has a dry weight of just 1,240 kg. Both the driver and passenger are seated centrally.

Downforce is 2,500 kg at 322km/h, which means the 21C could theoretically drive upside down in a tunnel at that speed.

