Five things to know about the new 2021 Haval H6

1: Looks that won't scare your kids

With ex-JLR designer Phil Simmons steering the aesthetics ship, Haval is finally building cars that won't see your children running away in terror. The Jolion is a perfect example of this, as is the new H6. Sure, there's been some obvious cribbing from the likes of Audi and Volvo but on the whole the design team has done a commendable job at penning the H6.

With its slim LED headlamps, menacing mesh radiator grille and slinky waistline, this Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson rival looks as upmarket as any. Large 19-inch alloy wheels are standard, as is a horizontal light bar that runs between the rear tail-lamps.