Five things to know about the new 2021 Haval H6

07 June 2021 - 13:12 By Motoring Reporter
The new Haval H6 is going up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5.
Image: Supplied

The third-generation Haval H6 has arrived in Mzansi. Built on the Chinese carmaker's all-new L.E.M.O.N platform that debuted with the Jolion, this luxury SUV comes out swinging with eye-catching styling, cutting-edge tech and all manner of safety systems – not to mention competitive pricing. Here are five things you should know about this newcomer.

The H6 is certainly not a bad thing to look at.
Image: Supplied

1: Looks that won't scare your kids

With ex-JLR designer Phil Simmons steering the aesthetics ship, Haval is finally building cars that won't see your children running away in terror. The Jolion is a perfect example of this, as is the new H6. Sure, there's been some obvious cribbing from the likes of Audi and Volvo but on the whole the design team has done a commendable job at penning the H6.

With its slim LED headlamps, menacing mesh radiator grille and slinky waistline, this Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson rival looks as upmarket as any. Large 19-inch alloy wheels are standard, as is a horizontal light bar that runs between the rear tail-lamps. 

All H6 variants are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor.
Image: Supplied

2: Fully-blown performance

All H6 derivatives sport a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 150kW from 6,000 to 6,300rpm and 320Nm worth of torque between 1,500 and 3,000rpm. This motor comes paired exclusively to the firm's seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. From launch, customers have a choice of front wheel-drive or permanent all wheel-drive.

The H6 offers a plethora of active safety features.
Image: Supplied

3: An emphasis on safety

Haval is clearly taking safety matters to heart and as such the new H6 ships with impressive active safety features. These include a HD 360-degree view camera, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, all-round blind spot monitoring and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Also present is adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition as well as traffic jam assist that allows the driver to engage cruise control in bumper-to-bumper traffic. All H6 derivatives come fitted with six airbags as standard. 

The spacious interior offers a lot of tech and digitisation for the money.
Image: Supplied

4: All aboard for a lavish interior experience

As with the Jolion, the H6 shows clear evidence of Haval's commitment to building higher quality cabins with better materials and more technology. In terms of the latter, highlights include a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel plus a 12.3-inch (or 10.25 in lesser models) touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the flagship Super Luxury version (your other choices are the mid-spec Luxury and entry-level Premium models) these feature are complemented by a head-up display. 

Depending on the model (Haval is yet to release a final specification sheet), customers can also look forward to niceties such as a wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, an electric tailgate, heated steering wheel as well as heated and ventilated front seats. The automatic climate control has a negative air cleaner and N95-grade filtration system.  

The new H6 range starts at R419,900.
Image: Supplied

5: An attractive buying proposition

Like the Jolion, the new H6 is incredibly well priced for what it offers in terms of features and space (it's bigger than both the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4). Pricing is as follows:

H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Premium: R419,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 2WD Luxury: R454,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Luxury: R479,900

H6 2.0T 7DCT 4WD Super Luxury: R514,900

All models come standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and a five-year 60,000km service plan.

