The 615kW Shelby Super Snake is now available to order in Mzansi

Fans of American Muscle will be pleased to hear the new 2021 Shelby Super Snake is reared up and ready to roll into SA.

Designed to transform your standard Mustang 5.0 GT, this comprehensive performance package raises engine power to a mightily impressive 615kW courtesy of a high-polished Whipple supercharger and other hardware and software tweaks. As a result you can expect a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds.

Other under-bonnet modifications include an upgraded cooling system comprising a new radiator, aluminium tank and heat exchanger. Shelby has also bolted on a Borla exhaust system that is less restrictive than the factory unit and suitably louder.

More obvious signs of fettling can be found in the aluminium widebody front fenders and steel bonnet plucked from Shelby’s Signature edition. The former allows for the fitment of bigger 305-inch tyres all round – something that increases mechanical grip. At the same time the aero package was beefed-up with a more aggressive front bumper and a splitter with added veins. Also brought into the fray is a new rear spoiler, tail panel and diffuser.