The 615kW Shelby Super Snake is now available to order in Mzansi
Fans of American Muscle will be pleased to hear the new 2021 Shelby Super Snake is reared up and ready to roll into SA.
Designed to transform your standard Mustang 5.0 GT, this comprehensive performance package raises engine power to a mightily impressive 615kW courtesy of a high-polished Whipple supercharger and other hardware and software tweaks. As a result you can expect a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds.
Other under-bonnet modifications include an upgraded cooling system comprising a new radiator, aluminium tank and heat exchanger. Shelby has also bolted on a Borla exhaust system that is less restrictive than the factory unit and suitably louder.
More obvious signs of fettling can be found in the aluminium widebody front fenders and steel bonnet plucked from Shelby’s Signature edition. The former allows for the fitment of bigger 305-inch tyres all round – something that increases mechanical grip. At the same time the aero package was beefed-up with a more aggressive front bumper and a splitter with added veins. Also brought into the fray is a new rear spoiler, tail panel and diffuser.
Standard are 20-inch one-piece forged aluminium wheels as is a high-performance Shelby brake package. Identifiable by its red calipers, this system offers much improved cooling.
As to be expected, the interior of the 2021 Shelby Super Snake has also been considerably souped up. Step inside and you will discover bespoke floor mats and door sills as well as a custom instrument cluster with model-specific gauges. Carroll Shelby Mustang (CSM) numbering is a prominent feature on the dashboard and inside the engine bay, and this unique number will be documented on the Official Shelby Registry. Customers can also choose to have the rear seat removed and a special harness bar put in its place.
Those who prefer open-top motoring can also opt for the ultra-exclusive Shelby Super Snake Speedster Edition that transforms a standard Mustang Convertible into a two-seat roadster with a hard top tonneau system, accompanied by unique striping and badging. You better be quick if you want one in your garage as only 25 units have been confirmed. Meanwhile the regular 2021 Shelby Super Snake has been capped at 98 units.
Now available to order, pricing for the new 2021 Shelby Super Snake range is as follows:
Super Snake: R1, 575,400 (including VAT, excluding base vehicle)
Super Snake Speedster: R1,635,000 (including VAT, excluding base vehicle)