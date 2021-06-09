BMW reveals the all-new 2021 4 Series Gran Coupé

BMW has pulled the wraps off its second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupé that is notably larger than its predecessor. Indeed, get out your tape-measure and you'll notice that it's 27mm wider, 53mm taller and 143mm longer. Coming in at 2,856mm, the new Gran Coupé's wheelbase has not only grown by 46mm but is also exactly 5mm longer than that of the current 3 Series sedan. Finally, and to improve handling, the car's track has been increased by 50mm at the front and 29mm at the rear. Yep, the evolutionary bloat is real.

This theme continues in the boot where you will be pleased to find 470 litres of luggage space – an increase of 39 litres over the old model. Load capacity can be expanded to 1,290 litres by folding down the rear backrest, with its standard 40:20:40 split.

From a styling point of view the new 4 Series Gran Coupé is pretty much identical to the all-electric i4 that was unveiled last week. This means you get those two huge vertical kidney grilles, a pair of slim full-LED headlamps, frameless windows and flush-fitting door handles. The aggressive roofline culminates in a pronounced spoiler lip on the tailgate, beneath which you'll find a set of horizontal taillights also sporting full LED technology.