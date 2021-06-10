2021 BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models get an overhaul
If you like ridiculously fast SUVs then you will be pleased to hear that the BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition have both been treated to a refresh. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six motor native to both models still makes 375kW but torque has swelled by 50Nm to 650Nm.
BMW achieved this jump in twist by optimising the engine mapping and bolting in the same forged lightweight crankshaft already doing duty inside the BMW M3 and M4. Other notable powertrain tweaks include a 3D-printed cylinder head and extra oil cooler.
An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sends power to the rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In terms of performance, BMW claims that both models will now race to 100km/h in a supercar rivalling 3.8 seconds – an improvement of 0.3 seconds. Although maximum speed is capped at a sensible 250km/h, customers wanting more do have the option of raising this to 285 km/h by ticking the box on the optional M Driver’s Package.
On the chassis front, both models come standard with an adaptive M suspension system that features a model-specific set-up as well as electronically controlled dampers. BMW claims that this offers customers a high level of day-to-day comfort and extremely direct road contact with limited wheel and body movement. A set of brand new jet black M forged 892M "Star Spoke" wheels offer a combined saving of 8kg and feature a performance-orientated mixed tyre setup: 255/40 ZR21 front and 265/40 ZR21 rear.
Some of the exterior styling enhancements come in the shape of newly designed and notably larger front kidney grilles, plus a M specific front apron with new vertically arranged air intakes on the outer edges. A pair of narrow adaptive LED headlamps are fitted as standard, however customers can upgrade these units to BMW laser lights should they so wish. Both models exhale through a standard M sports exhaust system.
Inside the cabin BMW has amped things up with the fitment of switchgear borrowed from the M3 and M4. This includes the M gear selector, BMW controller, red engine start button and new switches for set-up and M-mode. BMW Live Cockpit Professional also forms part of the package and brings to the party a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offering M View, with specific displays adopted from the BMW M8 models. In the centre console you'll find a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers smartphone mirroring and access to BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Drive Recorder.
The new BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models will land in SA during the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing and final specification will be announced closer to that time.