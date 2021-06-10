2021 BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models get an overhaul

If you like ridiculously fast SUVs then you will be pleased to hear that the BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition have both been treated to a refresh. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six motor native to both models still makes 375kW but torque has swelled by 50Nm to 650Nm.

BMW achieved this jump in twist by optimising the engine mapping and bolting in the same forged lightweight crankshaft already doing duty inside the BMW M3 and M4. Other notable powertrain tweaks include a 3D-printed cylinder head and extra oil cooler.

An eight-speed M Steptronic transmission sends power to the rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. In terms of performance, BMW claims that both models will now race to 100km/h in a supercar rivalling 3.8 seconds – an improvement of 0.3 seconds. Although maximum speed is capped at a sensible 250km/h, customers wanting more do have the option of raising this to 285 km/h by ticking the box on the optional M Driver’s Package.