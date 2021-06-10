The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August

Under the bonnet customers can choose to specify one of two newly developed V6 twin-turbo engines. The 3.5-litre petrol produces 305kW and 650Nm worth of torque while the 3.3-litre diesel churns out 227kW and 700Nm. Both come mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. According to Toyota certain markets will also be able to order the new Land Cruiser 300 with a naturally-aspirated V6 petrol partnered to a six-speed auto.

Hop inside and you'll find that Toyota has gifted the new Land Cruiser with a much more modern cabin that offers improved finishes and materials plus a large centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system that will sync happily with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster remains analogue as do most of the main switches and dials. To keep occupants — and other road users for that matter — safe on their travels Toyota has fitted this range-topping 4x4 with its latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety system.

Three model grades will be offered in SA: the utility-minded GX-R, urban-focused ZX (replacing the VX-R) and off-road biased GR Sport. Each variant will feature a bespoke specification line-up, in accordance with usage and customer requirements. Local introduction is set for August 2021. Pricing and detailed specification will be issued closer to the time.