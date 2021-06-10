The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August
After weeks of cryptic teaser photographs Toyota has finally unwrapped its new Land Cruiser 300. Replacing the long-serving Land Cruiser 200, this flagship 4x4 debuts with an all-new ladder-frame chassis that promises a superior driving experience both on and off the beaten track. Based on Toyota's proven TNGA architecture the GA-F platform is not only 200kg lighter than the one used in the outgoing model but also offers a lower centre of gravity, better overall weight distribution and improved suspension structure.
Toyota put a significant amount of development hours into refining the Land Cruiser's performance and as such it hits the trailhead with better wheel articulation, a new multi-terrain monitor that displays any obstacles hidden in front of the vehicle as well as multi-terrain select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode for optimum traction. Meanwhile on-road refinement gets a boost thanks to the adoption of Toyota's advanced Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS).
Under the bonnet customers can choose to specify one of two newly developed V6 twin-turbo engines. The 3.5-litre petrol produces 305kW and 650Nm worth of torque while the 3.3-litre diesel churns out 227kW and 700Nm. Both come mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission. According to Toyota certain markets will also be able to order the new Land Cruiser 300 with a naturally-aspirated V6 petrol partnered to a six-speed auto.
Hop inside and you'll find that Toyota has gifted the new Land Cruiser with a much more modern cabin that offers improved finishes and materials plus a large centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system that will sync happily with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster remains analogue as do most of the main switches and dials. To keep occupants — and other road users for that matter — safe on their travels Toyota has fitted this range-topping 4x4 with its latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety system.
Three model grades will be offered in SA: the utility-minded GX-R, urban-focused ZX (replacing the VX-R) and off-road biased GR Sport. Each variant will feature a bespoke specification line-up, in accordance with usage and customer requirements. Local introduction is set for August 2021. Pricing and detailed specification will be issued closer to the time.