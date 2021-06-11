Elon Musk says that the new Tesla Model S Plaid 'crushes'

Tesla Inc delivered a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lucid Motors in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Tesla redefined electric cars in 2012 when it launched its high-end Model S with a sleek design and long driving range, and CEO Elon Musk said the new version was designed for a future where cars drove themselves.

“This car crushes,” Musk said at an evening delivery event held at Tesla's US factory in Fremont, California.

“It's like, man, this is, just, sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, be the safest cars, gonna be the most kick-ass cars in every way.”

Musk's irreverent attitude and speeches peppered with engineering terms, have given him a star power he uses to draw attention to the brand, allowing Tesla to avoid advertising.

The model is “faster than any Porsche, safer than any Volvo,” said Musk, wearing a black leather jacket, after he drove the Model S Plaid down a test track onto the stage.

He said he expects to produce 1,000 a week next quarter.

Ahead of the event, Tesla raised the price by $10,000 (roughly R136,965) to $129,990 (roughly R1,780,414) against $79,990 (roughly R1,095,587) for a long-range Model S.

“The Model S has not been changing a lot in terms of looks over the past almost decade,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director at car information provider Edmunds. “I think Tesla has to offer consumers something more ... like new and fun things.”