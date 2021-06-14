New 2022 Lexus NX gets even sharper

While Lexus was an early adopter of the sport-utility vehicle template with the LX and RX, it took them a while to jump into the medium-sized format of the genre.

That changed when they launched the NX in 2014, competing with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Volvo XC60. The brand claims that more than a million were sold since, in as many as 90 markets around the world.

It was unmistakably Lexus in the styling and plushness departments, but some would have argued that the driving aspect of its personality was a clear giveaway to close kinship with the less glamorous Toyota RAV4.

The second-generation NX was revealed last week. And while it still shares a foundation with the RAV4 (Toyota GA-K platform), it promises to usher in a new direction for the Lexus brand overall, debuting new technologies and styling elements that will filter through the rest of the range.