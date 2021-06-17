New Models

New seven-seater Mitsubishi Xpander arrives in Mzansi

17 June 2021 - 12:57 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mitsubishi Xpander starts at R299,995.
Image: Supplied

The new Mitsubishi Xpander is now available in SA. Built to take on the likes of the Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Avanza and Honda BR-V, this seven-seater SUV is pitched at budget-conscious families looking for the maximum amount of space for their hard-earned buck. 

As such the cabin offers flexible seating that can be configured to suit a variety of needs, ranging from carrying passengers and luggage to transporting lifestyle-focused items such as mountain bikes. The second- and third-row seats have a 60:40 split, while the seats of the third row can be folded flat and stowed to create additional space in the cargo area. The latter also features a floor box with a lid for the safe storage of smaller items.

Flexible seating can be configured to suit a variety of needs.
Image: Supplied

Occupant comfort is further enhanced through full automatic air-conditioning with a manual rear overhead cooler, electric windows all round, a USB port in the front, 120-watt power sockets to supply every row of seating as well as clever storage compartments under the seats to ensure that personal items are out of the way but still within reach.

Meanwhile, driver comfort is ensured through a multifunction steering wheel that adjusts for both reach and rake. Standard niceties include Bluetooth voice control for hands-free communication plus a multi-information display. Customers can also look forward to a touchscreen infotainment system with a reverse camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors. On the safety front the Xpander only offers two front airbags, which seems like an oversight on a vehicle geared towards family transportation. Fortunately, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) does come standard.

Power is provided by a 77kW 1.5-litre petrol engine.
Image: Supplied

From launch the Xpander is offered with one engine: a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol that churns out 77kW at 6,000rpm and 141Nm worth of torque at 4,000rpm. It can be paired to either a five-speed manual of four-speed automatic transmission. Mitsubishi claims that the former sips 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle, with the latter delivering 7.0l/100km.

Now available at Mitsubishi dealers, pricing for the new Xpander range is as follows:

1.5 Manual: R299,995

1.5 Automatic: R319,995

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

