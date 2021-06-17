New seven-seater Mitsubishi Xpander arrives in Mzansi

The new Mitsubishi Xpander is now available in SA. Built to take on the likes of the Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Avanza and Honda BR-V, this seven-seater SUV is pitched at budget-conscious families looking for the maximum amount of space for their hard-earned buck.

As such the cabin offers flexible seating that can be configured to suit a variety of needs, ranging from carrying passengers and luggage to transporting lifestyle-focused items such as mountain bikes. The second- and third-row seats have a 60:40 split, while the seats of the third row can be folded flat and stowed to create additional space in the cargo area. The latter also features a floor box with a lid for the safe storage of smaller items.