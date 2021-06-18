All-new Mazda BT-50 is coming for the Amarok, Ranger and Hilux

Mazda announced on Friday that its third-generation BT-50 will soon be available in SA.

New from the ground up, this rival to the Ford Ranger, VW Amarok and Toyota Hilux is cut from the same “Kodo – Soul of Motion” design language used to sculpt current Mazda SUVs such as the CX-30. Highlights up front include a large front grille, three-dimensional signature wing that extends out towards the side plus a set of narrow LED headlamps.

“We could not be prouder or more excited to launch the all-new BT-50 in southern Africa,” says Craig Roberts, MD of Mazda SA.

“The vehicle has a long history locally and internationally. It has been reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up, with all the utilitarian value of a double-cab and all the comfort and technology expected of an SUV.”