New 2021 Audi RS3 promises sharper and more exciting handling

Audi is just about ready to launch its fiery new RS3. Designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, this hyper-hatch (a saloon variant will also available, if that's more your thing) is powered by Ingolstadt's formidable 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine that's now been tuned to deliver an unchanged 294kW across a slightly broader rev-range: 5,700 to 7,000rpm versus 5,850 to 7,000rpm in the previous model.

This enhanced tractability has also been complemented by a boost in torque. 500Nm (an extra 20Nm) is on tap between 2,250 and 5,600rpm. As you would expect, these numbers translate into some mightily impressive performance figures. In full-attack mode the all-new Audi RS3 is claimed to scorch from standstill to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Maximum speed is limited to 280km/h but this can be extended to 290km/h should you so wish.