New Models

New 2021 Audi RS3 promises sharper and more exciting handling

23 June 2021 - 11:59 By Motoring Reporter
Expect the new Audi RS3 to be way more tail-happy than its predecessors.
Expect the new Audi RS3 to be way more tail-happy than its predecessors.
Image: Supplied

Audi is just about ready to launch its fiery new RS3. Designed to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, this hyper-hatch (a saloon variant will also available, if that's more your thing) is powered by Ingolstadt's formidable 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine that's now been tuned to deliver an unchanged 294kW across a slightly broader rev-range: 5,700 to 7,000rpm versus 5,850 to 7,000rpm in the previous model.

This enhanced tractability has also been complemented by a boost in torque. 500Nm (an extra 20Nm) is on tap between 2,250 and 5,600rpm. As you would expect, these numbers translate into some mightily impressive performance figures. In full-attack mode the all-new Audi RS3 is claimed to scorch from standstill to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Maximum speed is limited to 280km/h but this can be extended to 290km/h should you so wish. 

The RS3 will be made available as a hatch or sedan.
The RS3 will be made available as a hatch or sedan.
Image: Supplied

The Audi engineers have also been working tirelessly on advancing the handling of the RS3. Consequently this model debuts with the firm's newly developed “RS Torque Splitter” rear differential, that can seamlessly distribute power between the two rear wheels depending on the driver mode selected. In “Dynamic Mode” this savvy system will send more torque to the outside rear wheel for increased traction and cornering stability. However in “RS Torque Rear Mode” it will send 100% of available torque to the outside wheel, which makes the RS3 way more tail-happy that it's ever been before.

Other enhancements come in the form of a thoroughly revamped front-end that sports a wider track, model-specific pivot bearings and stiffer lower wishbones and stabilisers. 

READ MORE

Porsche unveils its new 2021 911 GTS – and we've got pricing

Porsche has at last unwrapped its all-new 911 Carrera GTS model range. Bridging the gap between the regular Carrera S and hardcore GT3, this ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Fiery Toyota Corolla Sport GR tipped for launch in 2022

Toyota's long-awaited Golf GTI rival – the Corolla Sport GR – is apparently going to be launched next year. According to a report on Japanese ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

2021 BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models get an overhaul

If you like ridiculously fast SUVs then you will be pleased to hear that the BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition have both been treated to a refresh. The ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  2. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  3. IN PICTURES | Meet the inventors of a car-like speedboat news
  4. How to buy the best used VW Golf GTI for your money Features
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...