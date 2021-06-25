Ferrari shakes up supercar scene with new 296 GTB plug-in hybrid

Say hello to the 296 GTB – Ferrari's all-new mid-engined supercar that features a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain. Underneath its sleek Italian skin you will find a new-from-the-ground-up 2992cc twin-turbocharged 120-degree V6 engine that churns out a staggering 487kW at 8,000rpm. According to Ferrari this gives it the highest specific output of any production car engine ever built at 162,56kW/litre.

This enviable piece of multi-cylinder engineering is here bolstered by an electric motor that helps boost total output to 610kW and 740Nm. Delivered exclusively to the rear wheels via an F1-derived eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, Ferrari claims that the 296 GTB will scamper to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds while 200km/h comes up in 7.9 seconds. Expect a maximum speed of more than 330km/h.

Yet for all its enviable pace and fury, the 296 GTB is also capable of totally silent operation. When put into EV mode the 7.45kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the cabin gives an all-electric range of up to 25km – ideal for the daily commute in urban environs.