Five things to know about the new 2021 Honda Fit

1: A suitably spacious interior

One of the big unique selling points of the previous generation Jazz was its capacious cabin that could swallow up all the trappings of family life. The new Fit stays true to this trend by offering a generous 309 litres of boot space (298 litres in the hybrid model). Flip down the rear-seat backs and this increases to 1,210 litres (1,199 litres in the hybrid model).

By positioning the fuel tank in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats, Honda has also been able to equip the Fit with its rear Magic Seat configuration that offers fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility. This means you can accommodate cargo of various shapes and sizes. Finally, a stepless flat floor makes loading and unloading the boot easier than ever.

Honda also claims to have upped interior comfort levels by bolting in a new pair of anatomically supportive front seats offering 30mm more padding. The rear seats get 24mm extra padding and occupants can look forward to 986mm of aft leg room.