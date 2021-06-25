Five things to know about the new 2021 Honda Fit
The new Honda Fit touched down in Mzansi this week. Replacing the long-lived Jazz this right-sized city car offers SA customers an attractive mix of practicality and frugality — especially in the e:HEV hybrid model. Here are five things you need to know about it:
1: A suitably spacious interior
One of the big unique selling points of the previous generation Jazz was its capacious cabin that could swallow up all the trappings of family life. The new Fit stays true to this trend by offering a generous 309 litres of boot space (298 litres in the hybrid model). Flip down the rear-seat backs and this increases to 1,210 litres (1,199 litres in the hybrid model).
By positioning the fuel tank in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats, Honda has also been able to equip the Fit with its rear Magic Seat configuration that offers fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility. This means you can accommodate cargo of various shapes and sizes. Finally, a stepless flat floor makes loading and unloading the boot easier than ever.
Honda also claims to have upped interior comfort levels by bolting in a new pair of anatomically supportive front seats offering 30mm more padding. The rear seats get 24mm extra padding and occupants can look forward to 986mm of aft leg room.
2: Improved tech
Standard on all new Fit models is a seven-inch full TFT instrument cluster while Elegance and Executive derivatives benefit from a new HMI nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers seamless compatibility with both Android Auto and (wireless) Apple CarPlay. Meanwhile the entry-level Comfort model gets a smaller five-inch infotainment system that offers USB and Bluetooth connectivity. What's also interesting to note is that Honda has reinstated physical controls for key functions such as the HVAC system.
Exclusive to the range-topping hybrid model is Honda's latest SENSING active safety technology system. This consists of a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation and automatic high-beams.
3: Four models to choose from
From launch the new Honda Fit will be offered in four derivatives: Comfort, Elegance, Executive and Hybrid. All can be had in an exciting range of new exterior colours that include Opal White (Pearl), Crystal Red (Metallic), Meteoroid Grey (Metallic), Midnight Blue (Metallic), and Rose Gold (Metallic), in addition to existing line-up colours which include Platinum White (Pearl) and Lunar silver (Metallic).
4: A look under the bonnet
Fit Comfort, Elegance and Executive models are all powered by a capable 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine developing 89kW and 145Nm worth of torque. Partnered exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Honda claims that this four-cylinder motor returns 5.5l/100km on the combined cycle and a CO2 emission figure of 132g/km.
Meanwhile the flagship Fit Hybrid comes equipped with Honda's newly developed e:HEV powertrain system that pairs a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine with two electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery. Total output is 80kW and 253Nm of torque, which allows for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 175km/h. In terms of fuel consumption Honda claims that the Fit Hybrid returns just 3.7l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emissions weigh in a tax-beating 88g/km.
5: Pricing
Pricing for the all-new Honda Fit range is as follows:
1.5 Comfort CVT: R319,900
1.5 Elegance CVT: R359,900
1.5 Executive CVT: R389,900
1.5 e-CVT Hybrid: R469,900 (only available from October 2021)
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan. The Fit Hybrid comes standard with an extended eight-year/200,000km warranty specifically covering the battery and related components of the hybrid system.
TimesLIVE Motoring attended the launch. Read our full driving impressions next week.