New Models

2021 Toyota C-HR Luxury receives a refresh

28 June 2021 - 09:37 By Motoring Reporter
The C-HR Luxury has been upgraded with enhanced cosmetics and features.
The C-HR Luxury has been upgraded with enhanced cosmetics and features.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has just enhanced the specification of its range-topping C-HR Luxury model.

Some of the tweaks applied to this flagship crossover include an updated visage, sporting sequential turn indicators and unique light clusters home to high-intensity Bi-beam LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The fog lamps have also been upgraded to LED spec for superior performance and less power draw – just like you get in the Prius.

Updated rear light clusters feature a new three-segment LED design.
Updated rear light clusters feature a new three-segment LED design.
Image: Supplied

Step around to the rear and you will notice a revised set of tail-lamps with a new three-segment LED design. These are complemented by smoked light surrounds and a horizontal cross section that extends across the tailgate. Toyota is also offering a striking new bi-tone exterior treatment, where a black roof can be paired with one of five colours: White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic.

The new 2021 C-HR Luxury also receives the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed adaptive cruise control (ACC), while the lane departure alert (LDA) system now boasts lane trace functionality.

The new flagship C-HR benefits from the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system.
The new flagship C-HR benefits from the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, standard niceties come in the shape of keyless entry with push start operation, auto-retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Park distance control, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a multi-information display, touchscreen audio system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and luxurious leather interior are also included. Finishing things off is the Toyota Connect in-car telematics and Wi-Fi system that ships with a complimentary 15GB of data.

Under the bonnet resides the same tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo engine making 85kW and 185Nm. In Luxury specification it comes paired to a CVT transmission. Now available at dealerships, the new 2021 Toyota C-HR Luxury retails for R519,900.  

READ MORE

Five things to know about the new 2021 Honda Fit

The new Honda Fit touched down in Mzansi this week. Replacing the long-lived Jazz this right-sized city car offers SA customers an attractive mix of ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ferrari shakes up supercar scene with new 296 GTB plug-in hybrid

Say hello to the 296 GTB – Ferrari's all-new mid-engined supercar that features a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain. Underneath its sleek Italian skin ...
Motoring
3 days ago

New 2021 Nissan Navara rolls into SA showrooms

Nissan’s heavily updated and locally produced Navara one-tonner bakkie reached local showrooms this week, and it is aiming to shift major volumes
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Mercedes C-Class oozes S-Class polish and poise First Drives
  2. Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring Motorsport
  3. Paul Walker's 'Fast and Furious' Toyota Supra auctioned for R8m news
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Ford EcoSport Black is little more than a sticker job Reviews
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...