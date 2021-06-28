2021 Toyota C-HR Luxury receives a refresh
Toyota has just enhanced the specification of its range-topping C-HR Luxury model.
Some of the tweaks applied to this flagship crossover include an updated visage, sporting sequential turn indicators and unique light clusters home to high-intensity Bi-beam LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The fog lamps have also been upgraded to LED spec for superior performance and less power draw – just like you get in the Prius.
Step around to the rear and you will notice a revised set of tail-lamps with a new three-segment LED design. These are complemented by smoked light surrounds and a horizontal cross section that extends across the tailgate. Toyota is also offering a striking new bi-tone exterior treatment, where a black roof can be paired with one of five colours: White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic.
The new 2021 C-HR Luxury also receives the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed adaptive cruise control (ACC), while the lane departure alert (LDA) system now boasts lane trace functionality.
Meanwhile, standard niceties come in the shape of keyless entry with push start operation, auto-retractable side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Park distance control, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a multi-information display, touchscreen audio system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) and luxurious leather interior are also included. Finishing things off is the Toyota Connect in-car telematics and Wi-Fi system that ships with a complimentary 15GB of data.
Under the bonnet resides the same tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo engine making 85kW and 185Nm. In Luxury specification it comes paired to a CVT transmission. Now available at dealerships, the new 2021 Toyota C-HR Luxury retails for R519,900.