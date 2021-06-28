BMW unveils new 3 Series Mzansi Edition

BMW has unwrapped its sporty new 3 Series Mzansi Edition that hits SA streets with an array of attention-grabbing modifications. These include a M Sport package with M high-gloss Shadow Line detailing for the kidney grille and frame as well as M Carbon mirror caps and BMW Individual lights. The latter also receive the Shadow Line treatment.

Other notable cosmetic enhancements come in the shape of a high-gloss black front splitter with carbon fibre inserts plus a X6-derived glow grille that illuminates each time the vehicle is locked or unlocked. Suitably large 19-inch M light alloy wheels come fitted as standard, as do red M Sport brake callipers. At the rear you will find black chrome exhaust tailpipes, a high-gloss black rear diffuser and a carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Inside the cabin BMW has amped-up the interior ambiance with seats upholstered in Sensatec and Alcantara fabric with contrast stitching and special M seatbelts. Other standard features include BMW Live Cockpit Professional, ambient lighting and a glass sunroof with sliding and tilting options. Exterior colour options include Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Alpine White.

From launch the 3 Series Mzansi Edition will be available in three engine variants ranging from 115kW to 140kW. All come standard an eight-speed Sport Automatic transmission.

Pricing for this SA-centric special edition is as follows:

318i Mzansi Edition: R831,524

320i Mzansi Edition: R863,692

320d Mzansi Edition: R908,126