New 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI gets a power boost

30 June 2021 - 15:14 By Motoring Reporter
The refreshed sixth-generation Polo GTI will arrive in SA during the first quarter of 2022.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its new 2021 Polo GTI that bursts onto the hot-hatch scene with fresh styling, enhanced tech and slightly more power. Indeed, that 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (the good old EA888) now twists out 152kW – an increase of 5kW. Torque remains unchanged at 320Nm. Mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, Volkswagen claims that these figures will propel the new Polo GTI to 100km/h in 6.5 seconds and onwards to a maximum top speed of 240km/h. 

To ensure sharp handling, the new 2021 Polo GTI comes equipped with a standard sports chassis that drops 15mm closer to the ground. Also standard is the firm's XDS electronic differential lock that ensures improved traction and control through high speed corners. Tick the box on the optional Sport Select package and you'll get adaptive damping, a larger front stabiliser, more rigid front coupling rods and stiffer rear axle locating mounts.

Setting the new Polo GTI apart from its lesser siblings is a sportier exterior defined by the presence of features such as “IQ.LIGHT LED” matrix headlights, model-specific bumpers and a classic red “GTI” stripe across the newly penned honeycomb-pattern radiator grille. Lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard but customers can upgrade to larger 18-inch rims should they so wish. Behind them lurk a set of bold red brake calipers. 

Inside the cabin you can look forward to Volkswagen's updated 10.25-inch “Digital Cockpit” plus an 8-inch “Ready2Discover” touchscreen Infotainment system. Radio navigation systems with a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen are also available as an option. Features exclusive to the GTI include a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel and ultra-supportive “premium sports seats” upholstered in “Clark Plaid” fabric with contrasting red stitching.

The new 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will arrive in SA during the first quarter of next year. Pricing and local specifications will as usual be announced closer to that time. 

