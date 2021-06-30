New 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI gets a power boost

Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled its new 2021 Polo GTI that bursts onto the hot-hatch scene with fresh styling, enhanced tech and slightly more power. Indeed, that 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (the good old EA888) now twists out 152kW – an increase of 5kW. Torque remains unchanged at 320Nm. Mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, Volkswagen claims that these figures will propel the new Polo GTI to 100km/h in 6.5 seconds and onwards to a maximum top speed of 240km/h.

To ensure sharp handling, the new 2021 Polo GTI comes equipped with a standard sports chassis that drops 15mm closer to the ground. Also standard is the firm's XDS electronic differential lock that ensures improved traction and control through high speed corners. Tick the box on the optional Sport Select package and you'll get adaptive damping, a larger front stabiliser, more rigid front coupling rods and stiffer rear axle locating mounts.