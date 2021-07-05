New 2021 Abarth 695 Esseesse proves age is just a number

It is quite incredible to think the little Abarth 500 has been with us since 2008. Yep, this teeny Italian hot hatch has seen decades and counting.

Equally mind-blowing is the fact that it shares its basic underpinnings with the second-generation Fiat Panda that debuted back in 2003. In a world where a new Audi A3 seems to come out every other month, the comparatively long lives of the Abarth and its tamer 500 sibling beggar belief.

To prove there's still life in the old dog yet, FCA has unveiled the feisty new Abarth 695 Esseesse. The scorpion with the most sting in its tail, this flagship model hits the road with a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 134kW and 250Nm worth of torque.

According to Fiat, these figures will see the 695 Esseesse race to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds and onwards to a maximum speed of 225km/h. Power is sent to the front wheels via an old school five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed robotised sequential transmission with shift paddles is available on request.