New Models

WATCH | The 4-ton GMC Hummer EV hits 100km/h in 3 seconds

05 July 2021 - 10:35 By Motoring Reporter

July 4. Independence Day. The most American of American holidays. And what better way to celebrate it than with an online demonstration of one of the most American vehicles flexing its muscles down a drag strip? This is exactly what GMC did with a 30-second clip of its new Hummer EV: an all-electric behemoth that weighs north of the four-ton mark.

Now you would expect this fat slab of Americana to move like a bloated Eric Cartman fed to the gills with Weight Gain 4000 but, my god, could anything be further from the truth. Armed with a gargantuan 200kWh double-stack battery and three electric motors, the all-new Hummer EV produces 745kW and an almost comical 15,591Nm worth of torque at the wheels (because torque-multipliers). It also has a launch control mode called “Watts to Freedom” that optimises power delivery and traction for the ultimate getaway. 

The end result? A 0-100km/h sprint of 3.0 seconds. That's like John Cena passing Usain Bolt with a bag of Big Macs in each clenched fist – incredible. It also means that in 2021 a Hummer is faster off the mark than a 911 GT3. Thanks America, what a time to be alive.

READ MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Audi R8 Spyder V10

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the 449kW Audi R8 Spyder V10
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Flying car completes first ever inter-city flight

A prototype flying car has completed a flight between international airports in Nitra and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Hyundai i20

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the all-new Hyundai i20 hatch
Motoring
4 days ago
