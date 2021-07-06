Kia confirms powertrain options for new 2021 Sportage

Last month Kia unveiled its new fifth-generation Sportage SUV. Now while the South Korean manufacturer told us all about this newcomer's styling and technology advances, it made no mention of what engines we could expect to find buried beneath the bonnet.

Well today we're able to tell you different. From the launch this striking SUV will be offered with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 132kW and 265Nm worth of torque. It can be paired to either a seven-speed dual-clutch or six-speed manual transmission. Customers seeking a bit more brawn can opt for the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel motor that twists out 137kW and a healthy 416Nm. It comes mated exclusively to a totally re-engineered eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Kia a new torque converter offers better fuel efficiency and shift response.

As to be expected, a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models will also be made available to certain markets; the details of which will be made available near start of sales.

Kia has also shed light on what we can expect in terms of chassis technology. Riding on the firm's latest N3 architecture the Sportage sees the debut of an all-new Terrain Mode system that automatically adjusts the vehicle for optimal performance and traction across a range of surfaces including snow, mud and sand. This is complemented by Kia's Drive Mode system that can be switched between Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings.

Other highlights include optional adaptive dampers and a trick variable all-wheel drive system for added sure-footedness across slippery surfaces. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will benefit also from the company’s new hi-tech E-Handling system: a form of electric torque-vectoring that improves traction and stability both in and out of corners.

Kia has also upped the ante in terms of active safety with the new Sportage hitting the streets with advanced features including adaptive cruise control (with navigation support), forward collision-warning assist, blind-spot collision avoidance and lane-centring assist. Also on offer is Kia's remote smart parking assist which helps the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle — definitely a feature that'll impress your mates.

The new Kia Sportage will land in SA towards the end of the year. Pricing and final specs will of course be confirmed closer to that time.