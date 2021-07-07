Five things to know about the new BMW 2 Series Coupé

1: It's larger than its predecessor

Riding atop BMW's rear-driven CLAR platform, the new second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé is significantly bigger than the model it replaces. Whip out your tape measure and you will discover that it's 105mm longer and 64mm wider. The wheelbase has been extended by 51mm while the front track has been widened by 54mm and the rear by 31mm. Meanwhile, the roofline has been lowered by 28mm for a slightly lower centre of gravity. Lateral torsional rigidity is up by 12% and 50:50 weight distribution is ensured thanks to the fitment of a lightweight aluminium bonnet and aluminium front wings.

In terms of exterior styling, the new 2 Series Coupé adopts an evolutionary approach that builds on the dapper aesthetics of its predecessor. Now while we're not crazy about the mishmash of shapes present in the lower half of the front bumper, we do like the newly designed kidney grille. The latter features active air flaps to increase aerodynamic efficiency and reduce drag at higher speeds. Special mention must also go to the new LED headlamps that feature individual circular elements – a hat-tip to the 02 models of old.