Refreshed 2021 Hyundai Kona arrives in Mzansi

Hyundai is now also offering the sporty new Kona N Line model that comes sexed-up with an eye-catching bodykit, bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, a black and silver radiator grille plus a faux rear air-diffuser with twin exhaust tailpipes. The protective black body-cladding has also been emitted for a cleaner, sleeker look. Inside the cabin you'll find red-stitching on the seats, metal pedals as well as a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. Power is provided by the 1.6-litre turbo engine paired to the seven-speed DCT gearbox.

As the flagship of the 2021 Kona range, the range-topping N Line model comes standard with a host of active safety features including the likes of blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane follow assist, driver fatigue detection and forward collision assist.

Hyundai has also confirmed that the high-performance Kona N will launch in SA during the first quarter of 2022. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine muscling out 202kW and 353Nm worth of torque. Sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed DCT transmission, this feisty powertrain offers a sub six second 0-100km/h sprint time and a maximum top speed of 250km/h. Definitely something to look forward to.

Pricing for the new 2021 Hyundai Kona lineup is as follows:

Kona 2.0 Executive IVT: R449,900

Kona 1.6 TGDI Executive DCT: R499,900

Kona 1.6 TGDI N Line DCT: R579,900

Pricing includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.