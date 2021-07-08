Refreshed 2021 Hyundai Kona arrives in Mzansi
The new facelifted Hyundai Kona lineup has finally touched down in SA.
Building on its predecessor's already left-field looks, this updated model is not only 40mm longer (50mm in the case of the N Line) but also sports a revised front end that includes a pointier nose, revised radiator grille (noticeably wider) plus a pair of extra-slanted LED daytime running lights. At the rear and you'll find subtly redesigned tail-lamp clusters and a new bumper. Bold new 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels have also been added to the mix.
Jump inside the somewhat more conventionally styled cabin and you can look forward to improved specification including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality), artificial leather upholstery, a handy wireless charging pad, rear parking camera and fully automatic climate control.
For 2021 you can pick one of two engines, the first being a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder that pushes out 110kW and 180Nm worth of torque. Mated to an IVT transmission – essentially Hyundai's take on the CVT – you can expect a claimed 0-100km/h time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 195km/h. Next up is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor making a more substantial 146kW and 265Nm. It comes paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and promises 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds.
Hyundai is now also offering the sporty new Kona N Line model that comes sexed-up with an eye-catching bodykit, bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels, a black and silver radiator grille plus a faux rear air-diffuser with twin exhaust tailpipes. The protective black body-cladding has also been emitted for a cleaner, sleeker look. Inside the cabin you'll find red-stitching on the seats, metal pedals as well as a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. Power is provided by the 1.6-litre turbo engine paired to the seven-speed DCT gearbox.
As the flagship of the 2021 Kona range, the range-topping N Line model comes standard with a host of active safety features including the likes of blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane follow assist, driver fatigue detection and forward collision assist.
Hyundai has also confirmed that the high-performance Kona N will launch in SA during the first quarter of 2022. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine muscling out 202kW and 353Nm worth of torque. Sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed DCT transmission, this feisty powertrain offers a sub six second 0-100km/h sprint time and a maximum top speed of 250km/h. Definitely something to look forward to.
Pricing for the new 2021 Hyundai Kona lineup is as follows:
Kona 2.0 Executive IVT: R449,900
Kona 1.6 TGDI Executive DCT: R499,900
Kona 1.6 TGDI N Line DCT: R579,900
Pricing includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.