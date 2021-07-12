New Models

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are coming to SA

12 July 2021 - 11:05 By Motoring Reporter
A limited number of Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm models (pictured) have been allocated to SA.
Image: Supplied

Alfa Romeo on Monday confirmed that its stripped-down, track-focused Giulia GTA and GTAm models will be coming to SA – albeit in very limited numbers. Compared to the Giulia Quadrifoglio, the new GTA (Gran Turismo Alleggerita) is 100kg lighter thanks to all manner of weight-saving measures including the fitment of aluminium doors. Meanwhile the front bumper, bonnet, wheel-arch extensions, rear air-diffuser and driveshaft are all hewn out of feathery carbon fibre. The end result is a car that weighs in at exactly 1,580kg.

The Giulia GTA and GTAm are both lighter and more powerful than the Cloverleaf model.
Image: Supplied

Other enhancements specific to the Giulia GTA include a bespoke aerodynamics package (developed in conjunction with the gurus at Sauber Engineering) that comes in the shape of an active front-splitter, revised side skirts and a more aggressive rear spoiler. By upping boost pressure, tweaking the engine software and installing a custom Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, the Alfa Romeo engineers have been able to increase the power of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 from 375kW to 397kW. Fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox you can expect a 0-100km/h dash time of just 3.6 seconds.

For an even sportier driving experience, the chassis has also been suitably fettled with the addition of lightweight 20-inch centre lock wheels, wider front and rear tracks (+50mm) as well as a new set of springs, shock absorbers and bushings. Step inside the cabin and you'll find that the dashboard, door panels, glove compartment, side pillars and central trim on the seats have all been upholstered in Alcantara. Matte carbon inserts also feature.

Even more radical than the GTA is the race-ready, street-legal GTAm that deletes the rear seat for a further weight saving of 25kg. In its place is a fully upholstered “basin” specially designed to hold helmets and a fire extinguisher. Other highlights here include a roll bar, a six-point safety harness, the deletion of the rear door panels, race car-inspired fabric loop door pulls and – front windscreen aside of course – the swapping of glass for Lexan. 

The driver-focussed interior gets the full Alcantara treatment.
Image: Supplied

Just 500 GTA and GTAm models are being produced and a limited allocation has been earmarked for SA. Pricing is yet to be confirmed but those interested can contact Alfa Romeo directly, as the order book is now open. Upon purchase, customers will also receive a personalised experience package kit that includes a Bell helmet in special GTA livery, a full set of Alpinestars racing overalls (suit, gloves and shoes) plus a Goodwool car cover. 

