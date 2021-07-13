New Models

BMW ups the X factor with new Black Vermilion Edition

13 July 2021 - 16:16 By Motor News Reporter
Red kidneys and special black paint give the Vermilion edition SUVs a unique look. Picture: SUPPLIED
Red kidneys and special black paint give the Vermilion edition SUVs a unique look. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has revealed new special editions of its X5, X6 and X7 high-end SUVs.

Known as the Vermilion Edition, you’ll not miss the red kidney grilles and red brake calipers of the X5 and X6. The X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic dispenses with the contrasting colour, but like the special-edition X5 and X6, it has 22-inch alloy wheels. There are also edition-specific front and rear aprons.

The central focus of the Black Vermilion editions is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.

BMW laser lights, including accented lighting with blue X signature are also part of the package.

Black leather with red contrast stitches continue the theme on the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
Black leather with red contrast stitches continue the theme on the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

The interiors of the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions are swathed with M Alcantara Anthracite roof liners, an edition logo, the glass iDrive Controller and gear selector, and Start/Stop button.

BMW Individual wood veneers, aluminium inlays and BMW Individual Black Merino leather-cladding on seats with red contrast stitching is offered as standard fitment. To drive the dark-lord theme deeper, there are deeply tinted rear windows.

All three edition models are available with the standard engines for each of their original models. Market launch is August 2021 and prices in Germany start at €93,200 (R1.6m) for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, €100,700 (R1.73m) for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and €108,700 (R1.86m) for the BMW X7.

BMW SA says it will not market these red-nosed behemoths locally.

Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover

Opel has unveiled its all-new sixth-generation Astra hatchback that will soon start rolling off the manufacturer's production facility in ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are coming to SA – we've got pricing

Alfa Romeo on Monday confirmed that its stripped-down, track-focussed Giulia GTA and GTAm models will be coming to SA – albeit in very limited numbers
Motoring
1 day ago

Ineos reveals interior details of new Grenadier 4x4

The upcoming Ineos Grenadier was created as a foil to the new-generation Land Rover Defender which, save for its retro exterior styling, is a modern ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Alpina B8 crashes super hard at Goodwood Festival of Speed Features
  2. The Pothole Patrol has fixed more than 10,000 road defects since May news
  3. REVIEW | Life’s easy in the 2021 Volkswagen T6.1 Kombi Reviews
  4. Petrol price to reach record high on July 7 news
  5. How to stay safe on the roads during civil unrest Features

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...