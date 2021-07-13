Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover

Opel has unveiled its all-new sixth-generation Astra hatchback that will soon start rolling off the manufacturer's production facility in Rüsselsheim, Germany.

Built on the same platform as its Stellantis stablemates the Peugeot 308 and Citroën C4, this striking newcomer is 4mm longer, 51mm wider and 13mm longer in wheelbase than the model it replaces. For a sleeker silhouette the roofline has been lowered by 15mm.