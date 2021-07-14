Audi teases all-electric A8 replacement

Having recently announced that it will stop developing internal-combustion engines by 2026, Audi has unveiled the Grand Sphere concept for a taste of what its future all-electric and semi-autonomous cars might look like.

For now only these teaser pictures are available, with the concept car to be fully revealed at the Munich motor show in September. Still, it’s a glimpse of the model that will replace the A8 as Audi’s flagship. The production version is expected to go on sale in 2025 as a potential rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan.

The murky images reveal the Grand Sphere is a tourer with a swoopy, A7 Sportback-like design housing a spacious, lounge-like interior. With no bulky petrol or diesel engine to accommodate, more passenger space is enabled on the stretched wheelbase.

The concept car is designed with Level 4 autonomous capability, which means it is self-driving in certain situations, but it still has a steering wheel.